Imagine Owning United Internet (ETR:UTDI) And Wondering If The 39% Share Price Slide Is Justified

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI), since the last five years saw the share price fall 39%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 22%. Furthermore, it's down 11% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 25% in the same timeframe.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Looking back five years, both United Internet's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 1.3% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 9.5% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

XTRA:UTDI Past and Future Earnings March 31st 2020

It is of course excellent to see how United Internet has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. If you are thinking of buying or selling United Internet stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of United Internet, it has a TSR of -35% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that United Internet shareholders are down 22% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8.4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for United Internet (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

