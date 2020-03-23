Imagine Owning TC Orient Lighting Holdings (HKG:515) And Trying To Stomach The 93% Share Price Drop

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited (HKG:515) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 93% in that time. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 56% over the last twelve months. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 46% in the last three months.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given that TC Orient Lighting Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years TC Orient Lighting Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 42% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:515 Income Statement, March 23rd 2020

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between TC Orient Lighting Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. TC Orient Lighting Holdings's TSR of was a loss of 91% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that TC Orient Lighting Holdings shareholders are down 56% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 21%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 39% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - TC Orient Lighting Holdings has 6 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

