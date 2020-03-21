Imagine Owning Qinhuangdao Port (HKG:3369) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Qinhuangdao Port Co., Ltd. (HKG:3369) share price is a whole 71% lower. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 40% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 17% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 22% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Qinhuangdao Port's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 19% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 22% average annual decrease in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price change has reflected changes in earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:3369 Past and Future Earnings, March 21st 2020

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Qinhuangdao Port's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Qinhuangdao Port, it has a TSR of -61% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 26% in the twelve months, Qinhuangdao Port shareholders did even worse, losing 37% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 17% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Qinhuangdao Port (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

