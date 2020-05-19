Imagine Owning Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) And Trying To Stomach The 75% Share Price Drop

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 75%. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 67% in a year. Even worse, it's down 24% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

View our latest analysis for Osirium Technologies

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Osirium Technologies isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Osirium Technologies saw its revenue grow by 32% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 37% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

AIM:OSI Income Statement May 19th 2020

If you are thinking of buying or selling Osirium Technologies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Osirium Technologies shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 67%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 37% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Osirium Technologies has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

Story continues

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.