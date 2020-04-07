Imagine Owning Nyesa Valores Corporación (BME:NYE) While The Price Tanked 66%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Nyesa Valores Corporación, S.A. (BME:NYE) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price has slid 66% in that time. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Nyesa Valores Corporación because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 56% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 27% in the same timeframe.

Given that Nyesa Valores Corporación didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Nyesa Valores Corporación's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 74%. If you think that's a particularly bad result, you're statistically on the money It's no surprise, then, that investors dumped the stock like it was garbage, sending the share price down 66%. Buying shares in loss making companies with falling revenue is often called speculation, not investing. So we'll be looking for strong improvements on the numbers before getting excited.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

BME:NYE Income Statement April 7th 2020

A Different Perspective

Nyesa Valores Corporación shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 23%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 56% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Nyesa Valores Corporación (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

