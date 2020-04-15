Imagine Owning E Lighting Group Holdings (HKG:8222) And Trying To Stomach The 94% Share Price Drop

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding E Lighting Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8222) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 94%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 62%. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 14% in the same period.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

E Lighting Group Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade E Lighting Group Holdings reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 4.8% for each year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 43% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8222 Income Statement April 15th 2020

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, E Lighting Group Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 43% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for E Lighting Group Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

