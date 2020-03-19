Imagine Owning Amilot Capital (CVE:TOM) And Trying To Stomach The 83% Share Price Drop

It's nice to see the Amilot Capital Inc. (CVE:TOM) share price up 25% in a week. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 83% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Amilot Capital

With just CA$669,708 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Amilot Capital to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, investors may be hoping that Amilot Capital finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Amilot Capital has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Amilot Capital had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$4.9m when it last reported in October 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -45% per year, over 3 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can see in the image below, how Amilot Capital's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

Story continues

TSXV:TOM Historical Debt, March 19th 2020

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 29% in the twelve months, Amilot Capital shareholders did even worse, losing 55%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 13% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Amilot Capital (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Amilot Capital better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.