Can You Imagine How Jubilant Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Shareholders Feel About Its 193% Share Price Gain?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 193% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Mastercard achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 15% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 24% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mastercard's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Mastercard's TSR for the last 5 years was 203%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Mastercard shareholders are up 10% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 25% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mastercard that you should be aware of.

