Imagine Dragons Show Support For Writers During WGA Strike By Performing At Netflix Picket Line

Imagine Dragons, in solidarity with the writers strike, showed up at the Netflix picket line to support writers.

Dan Reynolds and guitarist Daniel Wayne Sermon gave an impromptu performance in front of Netflix’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The duo performed hits like “Radioactive” and “Whatever It Takes.”

Watch the video of Imagine Dragons performing that was shared on Twitter by Gennefer Gross.

Imagine Dragons totally crushing it in support of writers at Netflix. #WritersStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/TQxchZ9z9g — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 9, 2023

As the second week of the WGA strike continues, Imagine Dragons joined a group of celebrities that have shown their solidarity with writers.

Pete Davidson’s appearance on Saturday Night Live as host was canceled due to the strike but the actor showed up in Brooklyn to hand out pizzas. The writers of Ted Lasso, as well as star Jason Sudeikis, joined the picket line outside Warner Bros. to express their support.

In a recurring show of support, Jay Leno joined the writers in L.A. to hand out donuts.

Tom Hanks recently weighed in on the writers strike while appearing on CBS Mornings.

“The entire industry is at a crossroads, and everybody knows it,” he said. “The financial motor has to be completely redefined. And there is some degree of pie here that is going to have to be equitably distributed by the people who are responsible for the content – not the folks who make the deals for the content, the folks who actually make it.

He continued, “And first up is the writers. We do not have scripts without writers. And up next is the directors. We do not have filmed stories without directors, and the actors are coming up as well. So there is going to have to be some sit-down. And for the common good of the arts and sciences, and the business of show, like minds are going to have to come down and be equitable, and believe it or not, some type of win-win situation.”

