Imaginary meetings and traffic jams: the Downing Street tactics to get Carrie out of the way

There was one constant during the Johnson tenure: Carrie Symonds, or Carrie Johnson as she became halfway through their time in Downing Street. Carrie would be dragged into the press spotlight more than her predecessors, Philip May and Samantha Cameron. She was already a creature of Westminster, having been a special adviser to Sajid Javid and John Whittingdale, which partly explains why. Given this background, questions about her influence were inevitable.

Tensions emerged between the old guard of Johnson advisers and Carrie during the summer 2019 Tory leadership campaign, and spilled over into Downing Street. Self-interest on the part of the former camp, suspicious of the appearance of a new point of influence, may have been a driver. Whatever the cause, the rift was real.

Two claims were made by multiple figures engaged in the leadership campaign. One was put forward by four different people: that Carrie would sometimes send text messages from Boris’s phone. One source said that a particular campaign figure was dubbed the “text whisperer” for their apparent ability to tell whether the author was Johnson or Carrie. “It was just the tone. Boris is quite chatty in his messages, Carrie was blunt,” they added. Examples given included demands for comments to be issued rebutting press stories.

A second source was also convinced Carrie messaged from Johnson’s phone. A third campaign figure said: “You could always tell, because she used block capitals. He didn’t use block capitals. She used words that he didn’t use. You know, Boris has a very particular use of language and it’s very easy to see if he has written or somebody else has written it.” The fourth person said the habit was seen in Downing Street: “You could tell when she was texting on his phone. His normal messages are like anyone’s mum or dad texting... completely sporadic punctuation and the minimal amount of texting required.”

Ultimately the sources could not, of course, prove who authored the messages. A spokesperson for Carrie Johnson categorically rejected claims she texted from Boris’s phone: “It really is totally untrue that Carrie ever texted campaign members or Number 10 staff from Boris’s phone. One hundred per cent rubbish.” The spokesperson added that Boris Johnson “would never have let anyone else access his phone and nor would Carrie have ever wanted to message anyone from it”.

The second set of claims concerns how those running the campaign handled Carrie on the trail. They describe steps taken to keep her away from Boris after she was deemed a distraction. One campaign source explained: “It was finding things for her to do. We’d say, ‘Oh, well, Carrie, we’ve got this event with some donors. Can you pop off to that?’ And while she was, in theory, getting ready for that, we’d whiz Boris out to some remote part of the country, to get him meeting members… and get her out of his hair. And then, about said event [to Carrie]: ‘Oh, they’ve just cancelled.’”

Another campaign source said: “Once they put her in a taxi to go to an event and there were roadworks in one part of London, so they got the driver to go through the roadworks purposefully so she’d be late.”

In Downing Street, Carrie would face a constant barrage of claims about her behind-the-scenes influence. Many insiders expressed sympathy: a woman in her early 30s was living under the intense scrutiny of Number 10. Allies saw, not without some justification, misogyny in the assertions of her Lady Macbeth-like string-pulling. But at times the Prime Minister did little to dispel the idea of his partner’s influence. On occasion he would “grimace” and “literally point” upwards to the flat he lived in with Carrie, indicating the topic of discussion would not wash.

Allies of Carrie have consistently rebutted such claims.

Suspicions that Carrie offered her thoughts on personnel, however, are widely acknowledged by Downing Street figures across all factions. One senior Number 10 adviser said that “100 per cent” Carrie urged Johnson not to make Brandon Lewis Northern Ireland Secretary in the February 2020 reshuffle. Lewis had headed up CCHQ when Carrie had her expenses looked into. Nothing was made public about the inquiries and there is no suggestion of wrongdoing. Lewis would get the job after senior advisers pushed back.

Another Number 10 figure said the return of Carrie’s old boss John Whittingdale to the frontbench was thanks to her. “Oh Christ, I’ve been up half the night having to find a home for John Whittingdale,” the source recalled being told by someone involved in the reshuffle. A third source who told Johnson they would only join Number 10 if a senior figure linked to Carrie was removed was warned that this would cause problems.

The spokesperson for Carrie said she had “no view whatsoever” about Brandon Lewis being Northern Ireland Secretary and “never discussed” it with her husband, though accepted she had talked up John Whittingdale’s credentials.

Whatever else can be said, ultimately Carrie, unlike many figures in Johnson’s first Number 10 inner circle, remained by his side throughout his premiership and was with him the night he decided to finally resign.

