Images show Orthodox Christians defy Covid guidelines to take icy ‘Epiphany dips’ across Europe
Dozens of European Orthodox Christians ignored advice against mass gatherings on Wednesday to dive into ice-cold waters and retrieve crucifixes thrown in by priests, marking a centuries-old Epiphany tradition.
According to legend, a believer who retrieves a wooden cross will be rid of evil spirits and live a healthy life for the next 12 months.
Traditions such as this take place to commemorate Jesus Christ’s baptism and are celebrated on 6 January to mark the end of the 12 days of Christmas.
Some Western Christian churches celebrate the religious holiday of Epiphany as the Three Kings Day, which takes place on the same day (6 January) to signify the 12 days it took after Jesus’ birth for the wise men to travel to Bethlehem and officially recognise him as the son of God.
After an individual finds the crucifix, a priest sprinkles them with water using a bunch of basil - a symbol of their blessed year to come.
The images captured today show how seriously the celebrations are taken. In the small Bulgarian mountain city of Kalofer, dozens of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts formed circles in the freezing Tundzha River - waving national flags and singing folk songs.
With bass drums and bagpipes playing, and a helping of homemade liquor, the group performed a slow “mazhko horo”, or men’s dance, as local police officers attempted to prevent people from entering the water - even threatening them with fines - but were largely ignored.
Appearing to acknowledge the pandemic, Kalofer’s mayor, who usually leads the dance, did not wade into the river - to set an example that coronavirus regulations should be followed.
Meanwhile, images coming out of Turkey of Greece show men kissing crucifixes when they have successfully fished them out of the water and others being bestowed with a commemorative cross to congratulate them on their efforts.
It seems the police were not as relaxed in some parts of Greece, with one man - not a priest - being detained by officers in the northern city of Thessaloniki for throwing a crucifix into the sea.
Police and coast guard officers are said to be spread across the city’s waterfront to prevent the traditional Epiphany ceremony from taking place due to coronavirus. At least three people in Thessaloniki have been detained, according to the AP news agency.
Not all European countries follow the same calendar when it comes to celebrating Epiphany, though.
While Orthodox Christian churches in Greece, Bulgaria and Romania celebrate the ceremony today, 6 January, Orthodox Churches in Russia, Ukraine and Serbia follow the Julian calendar, according to which Epiphany is celebrated on 19 January because their Christmas falls on 7 January.