Images of The Row's Winter 2024 Collection Are Finally Here

The Row's Winter 2024 collection was buzzy before most people even saw the clothes.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen presented the label's latest collection at Paris Fashion Week last Wednesday, and no phones were allowed. Guests instead received a pencil and notepad to jot down any thoughts. Both the experience of attending the show as an insider, and that of waiting for images as an outsider, felt uniquely analog in today's digital fashion landscape, wherein images are typically shared online the second models hit the runway. (Some also felt it radiated a return to fashion's old air of elitism and exclusivity.)

This essence of slowing down time and encouraging patience can also be felt through the images of the collection, which were shot on film and finally released Monday, five days after the actual show. There's a sense of ease throughout the outerwear-heavy collection: Trench coats with dropped shoulders take on a flowy silhouette, while robe coats made from wool, fur or plissé fabrics have a warm, cozy appearance. Dresses, while elegant, appear soft and easy to move in. They reflect a relaxed lifestyle — one in which there's no need to move at a lightning pace or appear perfect.

The Row Winter 2024 collection stays true to the brand's ethos of artful elegance, luxe minimalism and neutral colors. Its signature pieces, now emblems of "quiet luxury," are there, from Italian-made cashmere crewnecks to the Margaux bag, one of fashion's hottest items lately.

Keep scrolling to see every look from The Row's Winter 2024 collection.

The Row Winter 2024. Photo: Courtesy of The Row

