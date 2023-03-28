Images of rock legends help gallery celebrate its 20th anniversary

Keith Richards in 1982 by photographer Denis O’Regan (Denis O’ Regan)

Photographer Denis O’Regan’s pictures of some of the world’s biggest rock stars will be on display as part of a group show of artists celebrating 20 years of one of the capital’s leading galleries.

O’Regan, who has photographed everyone from the Rolling Stones to David Bowie, Queen and The Who, will be showing his work at West Contemporary’s XX show.

Also taking part are neon artist Lauren Baker, whose crystal encrusted piano sold for £420,000 in 2015 and Robi Walters, whose recycled art is in the collections of Paul McCartney and Usain Bolt.

Gallery founder Liam West said: “It has been our complete privilege over two wonderful decades to be able to work alongside the very best in established and emerging British artists, operating globally and supporting collectors internationally.

“We are proud of our small footprint in the London and British art scene and delighted to have seen so many of our young and emerging collaborators graduate to being established and appreciated names in art across the world. This is a celebration of the quality of domestic art and a must-see for art collectors and aficionados across the country.”

The show, which takes place at Gallery Different in Percy Street, central London, runs until Saturday April 1.