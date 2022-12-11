New images of murder suspect released by police

Rod Minchin, PA
·2 min read

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.

Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.

Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.

Northumbria Police have issued a new photograph of him along with CCTV captured on December 3, which shows his distinctive walk.

Carr, who has links to London, is believed to know he is wanted and is thought to be “actively evading arrest”.

While he is from Sunderland, he is also known to visit Newcastle and North Tyneside, and has links to some areas in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police has released a new CCTV image of Alexander Carr (Northumbria Police/PA
Northumbria Police have released a new CCTV image of Alexander Carr (Northumbria Police/PA

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are determined to locate and apprehend Carr as soon as possible and we are thankful for the support our communities have provided us with so far, but we are once again in need of assistance.

“Today we have released further images of Carr and would ask anyone who recognises him, has seen him in recent days, or who thinks they may know where he is, to contact us immediately.

“We know that Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors and so we believe he could be taking shelter inside outhouses or unoccupied buildings, and so we’d ask anyone with access to empty spaces like these to ensure they are kept locked and secure.

“If you do notice any signs of forced entry or suspect someone has been staying there, please get in touch immediately and do not approach that person yourself.

“I am asking the public to be vigilant. If you see anything to suggest someone is camping or sleeping rough in a secluded area. please let us know so we can investigate.”

Mr Hutchison added: “Clearly this past week has been incredibly difficult for Michelle’s family as they come to terms with her loss and these events which have unfolded.

“We will continue to support them and ask their privacy is respected.”

