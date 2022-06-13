Images of G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 "Panda" Surface

G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo1 collaboration, which received a restock earlier this year, could be dropping in a new colorway.

As shared by sneaker insider @sneaker.spook, the taekwondo-inspired design is updated in a "Panda" makeover. Arriving in a white leather base, the kicks feature jet black on the Swoosh, mudguard, midsole, lacing system and tongue, as well as the heel tab. In true G-dragon style, the PMO logo is embroidered onto the tongue, while the K-pop rapper's signature daisy branding appears on the rear.

Neither Nike nor PEACEMINUSONE have yet to confirm this release, but stay tuned as we learn more.

