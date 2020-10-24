Imagery, messaging for Durga Puja undergoes shift as Kolkata's creative industries contend with COVID impact

Last week, images of an idol created for this year's Durga Puja, depicting the Goddess as a migrant woman, went viral. Rintu Das designed the idol as one of the three Pujo projects he's handling for the festive season; he made her in the image of one of the many mothers who made the long, brutal march home with their children this March, as the nationwide lockdown to counter the coronavirus pandemic triggered a humanitarian crisis involving lakhs of stranded, unemployed migrant workers.

"I believe she is the one who needs to be worshipped, she is the goddess," says Das, who endowed the idol's hands with packets of food and other essential supplies, instead of the usual weapons and religious symbols. Das and his associate Pallab Bhowmik developed the artwork for the idol at Kolkata's Barisha Club. The installation includes a sound simulation of a COVID-19 relief camp for migrant workers.

Das' installation is just one of the many ways in which Kolkata's art and culture community is responding to an unprecedented Pujo, navigating their way around the question of what it means to observe Durga Puja during a pandemic.

THE PANDALS

The crisis has already intervened in the form of the recent Calcutta High Court order banning the entry of people into pandals. (Last month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had decreed that all pandals be open-air and adherent to COVID-19 safety guidelines.) Amid the ensuing collective dismay, the court relaxed norms, allowing a specific number of individuals to be present within a pandal, depending on its size.

"If crowds are a health concern, then I don't know why the focus is only on the pandals. The same should apply to people on the roads, on metros and buses," says Piyali, one half of the artist duo Saumik-Piyali. The duo conceptualised the marquee at East Kolkata's Arjunpur Amra Shabai Club this Pujo and their theme centres on Goddess Durga as the mighty feminine force of nature " a force that can nourish all other living organisms, or cause untold destruction.

Titled 'Kaalchakro', Saumik-Piyali's artwork looks at nature's cyclic attributes through which it evens out earth's disproportions, irregularities and imbalances " be they ecological, societal or economical. Piyali lists the COVID-19 safety protocol the Arjunpur Amra Shabai Club is following: "They have arranged for virtual screening of the inside of the marquee, cinematically shot; the marquee itself has been designed to enable streamlined transit where people can come in, look at the pandal, and walk/drive out from the other side."

Practically and thematically, COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of the Durga Puja celebration.

For Partho Dasgupta, renowned painter, sculptor and ceramist, it manifested in the idea of 'Jibon Juddhobigroho' when designing the marquee for Thakurpukur State Bank Park in its golden jubilee year. "Essentially, this autumnal Durga Puja represents war, and we are at war right now," says Dasgupta. Owing to the COVID-19 regulations, Dasgupta's pandal isn't really welcoming visitors onto the premises but provides a virtual or on-the-go experience. Located along the Diamond Harbour Road, the pandal has a 70-ft opening for passersby to see the idol and observe a light-and-sound recitation by noted theatre exponent Debshankar Haldar.