ImageQuix Announces Strategic Investment From Charlesbank Capital Partners

·4 min read
ASG EXITS AFTER SUCCESSFUL CHAPTER OF GROWTH

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageQuix (or the “Company”), a leading provider of workflow and ecommerce software for the high-volume photography industry, is pleased to announce that Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), has made a majority investment in the Company. Charlesbank is an experienced middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York. ImageQuix CEO Alex Kovacevic and management will remain shareholders alongside Charlesbank. The funding will assist ImageQuix in accelerating the expansion of its business both organically and through M&A.

ImageQuix primarily serves schools for their annual picture days, sports photos and senior portraits. It digitizes the photographer’s end-to-end workflow, including photo capture and organization, customization and package creation, and follow-up marketing, payment and integration with fulfilment partners.

With its unique integration of workflow management and ecommerce capabilities, ImageQuix has been pioneering technological adoption in the space through the pandemic, as photography studios transitioned to a fully online workflow. The Company has gained market share with its sophisticated functionality and ability to enhance the consumer experience and provide a better assortment of products at the best prices.

“With ASG as our outstanding partner since 2018, we have seen impressive growth both organically and with strategic M&A,” said Alex Kovacevic, CEO of ImageQuix. “By building out the product offering and our amazing team, we are now a market-leading provider of high-volume photography software. We are thankful for ASG’s partnership, and we’re thrilled to be writing our next chapter of growth with Charlesbank. Their strategic expertise and experience scaling enterprise software companies like ours will be critical as we continue to deliver on our promise to help photo studios of all sizes grow their businesses and provide outstanding pictures to their customers.”

Mayur Desai, Managing Director at Charlesbank, said, “We believe ImageQuix offers a premier digital delivery and engagement solution for high-volume photography, leading to happier photographers and consumers. We see ample opportunity to capitalize on the e-commerce trend and the shift in consumer spending on experiences over physical products. We look forward to working with Alex and his experienced team to promote continued strategic growth and innovation at the Company.”

Steve Reardon, CEO of ASG, added, “ImageQuix has been an amazing business to own and grow, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together with this team these past four years. Alex’s focus on customers and creating a leading team and product has created a very strong business proposition for ImageQuix and positioned them well to scale even further. We can’t wait to see what this team does in the future and their continued growth with Charlesbank.”

Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo acted as legal advisor to Charlesbank, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal counsel to ASG.

About ImageQuix
ImageQuix provides end-to-end workflow management and ecommerce solutions to professional photographers. Together, ImageQuix, PhotoLynx, and Capturelife deliver the tools studios of all sizes need to grow their businesses, improve productivity and reduce costs, and provide outstanding pictures to their customers.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners
Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth.

About ASG

ASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys and builds market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring proven leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com.

Contact:
Maura M. Turner
617-619-5457
mturner@charlesbank.com


