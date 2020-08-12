Image Sensing Systems, Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter and First Half Financial Results

SAINT PAUL, Minn., , Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISNS) today announced results for its quarter and first half ended June 30, 2020.



Second Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Second quarter royalties remained consistent at $2.2 million when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Second quarter product sales were $1.2 million, a decrease of 42 percent from the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 1 percent from the prior year period.

There were no capitalized software costs in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $343,000 in the prior year period.

Net income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $150,000 compared to net income of $647,000 for the same period in the prior year.

The Company received funding of $924,000 under the Paycheck Protection Program in the form of a loan.

Cash balance increased to $6.8 million at June 30, 2020, up from $5.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

First Half 2020 Financial Summary

Royalties for the first half of 2020 were $4.3 million, an increase of 9 percent from the same period in the prior year.

Product sales for the first half of 2020 were $2.2 million, a decrease of 39 percent from the same period in the prior year.

Operating expenses totaled $5.2 million in the first half of 2020, an increase of 12 percent from the prior year period.

Capitalized software costs in the first half of 2020 were $22,000 compared to $762,000 in the prior year period.

Net income for the first half of 2020 totaled $39,000 compared to net income of $955,000 for the same period in the prior year.

Cash balance increased to $6.8 million at June 30, 2020, up from $5.1 million when compared to the cash balance at December 31, 2019.

Second-Quarter Results:

Second quarter revenue for Image Sensing Systems, Inc. ("ISS," the "Company," "us," "we," or "our") in 2020 was $3.4 million compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue from royalties was consistent at $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Product sales decreased to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, a 42 percent decrease from $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Autoscope video product sales and royalties were $250,000 and $2.2 million, respectively, and RTMS radar product sales were $922,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 82 percent, a 10 percentage point or 14 percent increase from a gross margin of 72 percent for the same period in 2019. Gross margin from royalties was consistent at 96 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 95 percent in the second quarter of 2019. Product sales gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 56 percent compared to 45 percent in the prior year period. The increase in the gross margin percent was primarily the result of a larger portion of total revenue generated from royalties in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 and there was an individually significant, low margin sale into the Middle East region in the second quarter of 2019.

The 2020 second quarter net income includes operating expenses of $2.4 million, a 1 percent increase from the second quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to the decrease in capitalized costs in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019 and higher legal and outside consulting costs related to the Company's exploration of strategic alternatives announced in January 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company capitalized no internal software development costs compared to $343,000 in the prior year period. The Company's net income for the second quarter was $150,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $647,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the amortization of intangible assets and depreciation for the applicable periods, the operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $621,000 compared to operating income of $844,000 in the prior year period.

During the second quarter of 2020, ISS received funding of $924,000 from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) in the form of a PPP loan. ISS plans to apply for forgiveness of the loan because the proceeds were used for payroll related costs, rent, and utilities. Upon the expected forgiveness, the Company will recognize the loan as other non-operating income.

Year-to-Date Results:

ISS’ revenue for the first six months of 2020 was $6.5 million, a 14 percent decrease from revenue of $7.6 million in the first six months of 2019. Sales gross margin for the first six months of 2020 was 81 percent, a 7 percentage point or 10 percent increase from the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was the result of a combination of a higher percentage of revenue from royalties in the first half of 2020 and the aforementioned significant low margin sale in the Middle East in 2019. Revenue from royalties was $4.3 million in the first six months of 2020 compared to $4.0 million in the same period in 2019, a 9 percent increase. Product sales were $2.2 million in the first six months of 2020, a 39 percent decrease from $3.6 million in the first six months of 2019.

Story continues