Has Image Resources NL's (ASX:IMA) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Image Resources' (ASX:IMA) stock increased significantly by 35% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Image Resources' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Image Resources is:

17% = AU$19m ÷ AU$111m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Image Resources' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Image Resources seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 53% seen over the past five years by Image Resources. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Image Resources' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

past-earnings-growth
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Image Resources fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Image Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Image Resources' very high three-year median payout ratio of 103% suggests that the company is paying more to its shareholders than what it is earning. However, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. With that said, it could be worth keeping an eye on the high payout ratio as that's a huge risk. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Image Resources visit our risks dashboard for free.

While Image Resources has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Image Resources has some positive attributes. Especially the growth in earnings which was backed by an impressive ROE. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be negligible. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Image Resources' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

