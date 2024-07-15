(Image): Marc Cucurella’s partner sends hilarious four word dig at Gary Neville

Marc Cucurella’s partner has send a hilarious four word dig at pundit Gary Neville after Marc lifted the Euros trophy with Spain.

This also comes after Marc himself sent his own little dig towards Neville last night!

Spain had just won the Euros, beating England 2-1 on the night. And both Marc and his partner remembered something Neville said about Cucurella at the start of the tournament, showing once again that these players see all that is written or said about them!

Neville could not have been more wrong!

🇪🇸 Marc Cucurella replies to Gary Neville: “We went all the way, Gary. Thanks for your support”. pic.twitter.com/RXYw9sMkaf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2024

Neville said that he thought Cucurella was one of the reasons that Spain wont go all the way. The left back then proceeded to play every game for Spain (albeit one when he was rested) and be one of their best players, also providing the assist to help beat England last night!

This was Cucurella’s partner on Instagram last night!