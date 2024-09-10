(Image) Latest update from Cobham hands Chelsea major boost ahead of Bournemouth clash

Chelsea have been handed a major boost ahead of Saturday’s game against Bournemouth after Cole Palmer returned to training on Monday.

Palmer has picked up where he left off last season and already has four assists and one goal in the first three Premier League games of the new campaign.

Despite the plethora of attacking options the Blues have, which were further boosted by the arrivals of Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho this summer it still feels like Chelsea will be looking to Palmer to make things happen.

Concern was raised after Palmer pulled out of the England squad and it’s believed he’s been struggling with muscle fatigue at the start of the season following his exploits at Euro 2024.

Fans were concerned he might not be available for this weekend’s game against the Cherries, but in a huge boost to everyone at the club Palmer was pictured in training at Cobham on Monday, along with Wesley Fofana who had pulled out of the France squad.

It still feels like the 22-year-old is the one player Chelsea don’t want to be without and they will be hoping he can make an impact again this weekend as Enzo Maresca looks to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

