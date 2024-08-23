(Image): Joao Felix posts on Instagram after being presented at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea announced the signing of Joao Felix earlier this week and yesterday he was unveiled in front of the Blues fans at Stamford Bridge.

It is Felix’s second spell at Chelsea after having a loan move a couple of seasons back. That didn’t go great, but Felix will be hoping it will be second time lucky and hopes to make a better impact this time around.

A lot of it I think is that Felix just needs to settle now at a club, a club he can call home, and everyone involved will be hoping that will be at Chelsea.

Felix posts on Instagram

João Félix via IG. Home. 🏠💙 pic.twitter.com/2uze62O4X0 — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) August 22, 2024

The new Blues man posted on Instagram last night after meeting the Chelsea faithful once again before the win against Servette in The Europa Conference League game last night.

As you can see above, he is already calling it home, and I think this is just what he needs.