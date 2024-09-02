(Image): Fabrizio Romano picks two Chelsea deals in top 10 summer transfer moves

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked only two Chelsea transfer deal in his top ten transfer of this summer window that has just passed.

Romano is the king of breaking news, and he has now decided to give his opinion on some of the deals that he has been reporting on this summer.

In fact, Romano has picked his top 10 gem most under rated transfers of the summer window.

Two Chelsea picks

Fabrizio's Top 10 gems Most Underrated Transfers this summer. pic.twitter.com/Lps9EIkvnX — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) September 2, 2024

As you can see above, Romano has picked the Ian Maatsen from Chelsea to Aston Villa deal, and the Estevao Willian from Palmeiras to Chelsea deal in his top ten.

Willian of course has stayed at his club and will not actually arrive at Chelsea until he is 18 next summer. But I agree with Romano and this was still a huge capture for Chelsea.

Maatsen has also been a great buy for Villa, and I was sad to see him leave.