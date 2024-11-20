(Image): Expected look of Chelsea’s new 2025/26 home kit has been mocked up

(Image): Expected look of Chelsea’s new 2025/26 home kit has been mocked up

The expected look of Chelsea’s new 2025/26 home kit has been mocked up by website Footy Headlines already as the leaks are out!

Footy Headlines are the best in the business for putting out these early looks of how a kit is going to look, and this mock up has come out super early as we are only eleven games in to this season!

However, plans for new kits happen early and clubs need to get their designs together ready for launch at the end of this season, where they often end up wearing the new kit for the last few games.

Footy Headlines have created a digital design of the expected look for Chelsea’s new full kit for next season, which you can see below.

New kit created

So as you can see, it looks like it’s going to be a very plain looking home kit with white trim which to be honest, is much safer than some of the wilder and more out there designs we have seen from Nike and Chelsea in recent seasons.

I’ve also just figured out that this looks like it is supposed to be Cole Palmer in the picture. Hmmmm….

Even still, the kit looks like it is going to be quite nice in my opinion, but then maybe I am just a bit of a minimalist!