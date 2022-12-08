Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert Presented with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra was a Cross-Cultural Tour de Force

China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd.
·5 min read
China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd.
China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd.

Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert

Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert Presented with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra was a Cross-Cultural Tour de Force
Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert Presented with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra was a Cross-Cultural Tour de Force

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the dulcet tones of Ms Wu Man’s Pipa permeated Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre at Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert, the audience was startled and astonished. How could such an instrument create such an inscrutable yet melodic sound? Such is the power of the Pipa, a traditional string instrument from China dating back 2,000 years. And such is the virtuosity of Ms Wu, a Grammy Award winner and a founding member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, and an iconic figure in crossover music and cross-cultural exchange. While in Vancouver, Ms Wu went on to stage a Pipa masterclass at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) School of Music on November 23, the day following the successful East/West Symphonic Concert. There, Ms. Wu shared her illustrious career as an ambassador of Chinese music, infusing strong interest in Pipa amongst the students in attendance at the master class. “If you look at the history of the Pipa, you’ll see that it doesn’t come from just one place,” said Ms Wu. “It’s not only Chinese, it comes from a long line of plucking instruments descended from places around the globe. I want to highlight the connections that instruments and cultures have through music.”

Indeed, Ms Wu’s contributions to Image China were instrumental in achieving that east-west cultural awareness in a symphonic celebration Vancouver has rarely seen. Presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert was a cross-cultural tour de force inspiring pancultural connections when Ms Wu, along with an ensemble of artists, made their VSO debut on November 22. Led by the incomparable Chinese conductor Ms Tong Chen, in partnership with the VSO, the east-west repertoire was masterfully performed by violinist Ms Yi-Jia Susanne Hou, bass Mr. Hao Jiang Tian, and soprano Ms Raquel Suarez Groen. “Music has no borders and has the magic to penetrate everyone’s heart. This is a celebrated cultural exchange between China and the West,” said Mr. Shu Yang, Chinese Consul General in Vancouver, “We hope this kind of activity can be featured in Vancouver more often to strengthen the social bonds driving friendly and cooperative relationships between China and Western countries.”

The concert was staged before a full house attracting an audience in the thousands. Dignitaries representing various countries and local VIPs attended the concert and expressed appreciation for the beauty and power of the repertoire. Joining Consul-General Shu Yang were the Consul Generals of Romania, Mexico, Chile, Turkey, Italy and Argentina. Other dignitaries included Allan Harmon, Chair of Directors Guild of Canada; Randall Sun-Kue Bud Wong, the first Chinese-Canadian Supreme Court Justice of BC; Jill Bodkin, Governor of Greater Vancouver Board of Trade; Bill Allman, President of BC Entertainment Hall of Fame, Ms Lisa Lu, award-winning actress, along with other titans of industry, culture, and community.

Auspiciously, Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert began its cross-cultural program with a soundtrack excerpt from Opera Warrior, a large-scale Chinese dance drama that made its Canadian premiere in 2016. Following this, Conductor Chen led the orchestra through a performance of Canada Mosaic Suite: Introduction and Three Folk Songs, composed by Canadian composer and music educator Jean Coulthard, for a proposed VSO tour of China in the 1970s.

These pieces proved to only be warmups for the acclaimed The Pipa Concerto No. 2 featuring Ms Wu Man on Pipa, among the many musical highlights of the evening. From her astounding first note, Ms Wu Man coaxed and commandeered the Pipa weaving a musical dreamscape that soared and whispered, held together by melodic expression. Bravo! Next, one of China’s best-known classical exports, The Butterfly Lovers, was performed, featuring Chinese-Canadian violinist Ms Yi-Jia Susanne Hou. Full of emotion, sensitivity, and musical storytelling, the epic piece combined colourful orchestration and familiar melodies delivered with dazzling and dramatic effect by Ms Hou.

Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert Presented with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra was a Cross-Cultural Tour de Force
Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert Presented with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra was a Cross-Cultural Tour de Force


The evening’s most rousing applause came during the final piece when Ms Raquel Suarez Groen, in flawless Chinese, inaugurated the Chinese contemporary classical work, On the Field of Hope, surprising the audience with her mastery of the language. Performed with Mr. Tian Hao Jiang whose bass voice perfectly complemented the brightness of Ms Groen, the performance inspired the audience to sing along, harmonizing with the artists and clapping along. Equally impressive, was the duet All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera performed by the duo as the penultimate piece.

All-in-all, Image China: East/West Symphonic Concert was an unqualified success bridging cultures through the common language of music and song. The reaction? If the shouts of ‘bravo’, thunderous applause, and the standing ovation were measures, then indeed the concert accomplished its goal and more. Following the performance, audience members expressed universal accolades, making special mention of the Pipa, a rarely seen musical instrument — undoubtedly made more special by Ms Wu’s outstanding performance. The concert was truly the art of music without borders.

Image China is a cultural exchange initiative presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd.. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has drawn more than one million spectators in the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand, with more countries on the roster.

Concert Program:








Opera Life from Dance Drama “Opera Warriors”
Canada Mosaic Suite: Introduction and Three Folk Songs
Pipa Concerto No.2
Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto
Non più andrai
All I Ask of You from “The Phantom of the Opera”
On the Field of Hope

– Fang Ming
– Jean Coulthard
– Zhao Jinping
– Chen Gang & He Zhanhao
– W.A. Mozart
– Andrew Lloyd Webber
– Shi Guangnan/Xiaoguang

For more information, please contact:

Zoie Chan
Manager of Media Relations
zoie@hamazakiwong.com   |   778-300-1867

Ian Zhu
Media Relation Executive
ian@hamazakiwong.com | 604-669-8282 ext. 110

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6bb1ac-33e9-4bcf-b97c-67ba1c0846c7


Latest Stories

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • LA Rams place QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol for the second time this season. Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams' home game against Seattle on Sunday due to a neck injury. The Super Bowl winner will now be sidelined for at least four games, and his season could be over. Stafford has missed two of the past three games for the Rams (3-8), whose title defense se

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Tkachuk skated in

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe