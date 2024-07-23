(Image): Chelsea player’s vacation is over and possibly heading to USA tour now

(Image): Chelsea player’s vacation is over and possibly heading to USA tour now

It looks like one Chelsea player’s vacation is now over and he could be setting off to join the rest of his Blues team mates in the USA for the pre-season tour.

Chelsea announced the traveling squad to America last night as they set off on the plane for their pre-season tour.

Moises Caicedo was not on the list and was not expected to be seeing as he played at Copa America this summer.

But it looks like he may well be on his way to America pretty soon to join up with the rest of the team.

Caicedo on his way to America soon

Ya terminaron las vacaciones de Moisés Caicedo. Se unirá a Chelsea en las próximas horas para la pretemporada en Estados Unidos. 🔵✌🏻 Foto tomada en el Aeropuerto Internacional Mariscal Sucre (Quito) (Vía @/darmoralitos en Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ferOmze0Ry — Perro Chelsea (@perro_chelsea) July 22, 2024

As you can see above, this Instagram post suggests that Caicedo’s holiday is over and he will now be on his way to join his Chelsea team mates in America.

Chelsea posted the full squad, as below, but also said that other players will join them at different times.