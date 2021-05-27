IMAC Regeneration Centers Annual Analysis Shows 81% of Patients Report Improvement in Functional Outcomes from Treatment of Musculoskeletal Conditions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announced results from an extensive internal analysis of treatment outcomes for musculoskeletal conditions performed at IMAC Regeneration Centers, which showed approximately 81% of IMAC patients reported improvement in movement, which is consistent with the data measured over the past three years.



IMAC analyzed functional disabilities primarily affecting the knees, lower back, neck, shoulders, hips, legs and ankles. Data was collected from patients during initial examinations, re-examinations and at discharge intervals during patients’ course of care. IMAC examined patient functional improvement following treatment at IMAC Regeneration Centers between 2017 and the first quarter of 2021 utilizing standardized disability indexes.

A total of 875 patients with an average age of 72 years and receiving 80.7 days of treatment were evaluated with each patient receiving non-opioid medical treatments in combination with physical therapy. More than 81%, or 712, exhibited up to 79% improvement in functionality. For the study, 152 patients showed less than 1% change in functional ability, and only 11 patients regressed.

“This clinical data demonstrates that our non-opioid, non-surgical regenerative rehabilitation therapies improve recovery from movement restrictions and physical injuries. Our affordable services prove to be an effective, conservative care alternative for most people facing a joint replacement or spinal fusion surgery,” stated Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC. “Three consecutive years of measurable performance outcomes gives our medical team confidence when addressing degenerative orthopedic conditions for our patients.”

In IMAC’s analysis, the percentage of patients reporting improvement for each disability category was as follows: 81% of those treated for knee conditions, 80% of those treated for lower back conditions, 90% of those treated for neck conditions, 73% of those treated for shoulder conditions, 78% treated for hip conditions, 86% treated for leg conditions and 80% of those with ankle conditions. The average treatment duration was 80.87 days, and the average patient age was 72.2 years.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC was created in March 2015 to expand on the footprint of the original IMAC Regeneration Center, which opened in Kentucky in August 2000. IMAC Regeneration Centers combine life-science advancements with traditional medical care for movement restricting diseases and conditions. IMAC owns or manages more than 15 outpatient clinics that provide regenerative, orthopedic and minimally invasive procedures and therapies. It has partnered with several active and former professional athletes including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka and Tony Delk. IMAC’s outpatient medical clinics emphasize treating sports and orthopedic injuries and movement-restricting diseases without surgery or opioids. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investors

Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com

