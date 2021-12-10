IMAC Holdings’ The Back Space Announces First Nashville Pilot Location Reaches Milestone of 100 Active Members

Company Continues Expansion of Accessible and Affordable Chiropractic and Spinal Care Services within Walmart Locations

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”) today announced that its first location of The Back Space has reached 100 active members. The Back Space, located within Walmart stores, are retail healthcare centers specializing in chiropractic adjustments, nerve and muscle stimulation, and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation, and spinal wellness. Services are offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location.

“We are optimistic about the ability we have to build upon the growing acceptance of our membership offering at our first The Back Space location. This milestone, on a small scale, demonstrates the strong value our spinal health and wellness service model delivers to active members and walk-in customers alike,” stated IMAC Holdings Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Ervin. “We are confident that future stores have the ability to reach 100 members much faster than our first store as we continue to refine our messaging and implement consistent marketing practices that engaged 40 new members in the past six weeks. For that reason, this achievement validates aspects of our business model to satisfy the growing demand for spinal health and wellness services. While the pilot program is unlikely to generate material revenue in the near term, we overcame some significant macro challenges to launch this new business segment and it is very rewarding to reach our first milestone for this store.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

