IMAC Holdings Announces Third Quarter Results

IMAC Holdings, Inc.
·7 min read
IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC Holdings, Inc.

Company Reports Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Comparable Revenue Growth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC” “BACK” or the “Company”), today reported its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial and Corporate Highlights from Q3 2022:

  • Total Revenue increased 9% to $3.78 million, compared with $3.48 million in the third quarter 2021

  • The BackSpace grew visits 1,818% and 28% for the comparable and sequential quarter, respectively

  • Completed the third and final cohort of our Phase 1 clinical study of umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s Disease

  • Completed a $3.9 million Registered Direct and Private Placement offering

  • Amended NASDAQ trading symbol from “IMAC” to “BACK”

“The entire IMAC team worked hard to produce a solid quarter and achieved our sixth consecutive comparable quarter of revenue growth. We delivered same-store revenue growth in our outpatient medical clinics while The BackSpace retail chiropractic centers achieved record quarter visits and revenue. Additionally, we were able to reduce liabilities by $1 million during the quarter and finish the quarter with immaterial note payable balances,” said Jeffrey Ervin, CEO of BACK.

“We continue to work towards optimizing performance while leveraging our consumer reach to launch complementary services. The orthopedic business remains our core service offering and we recognized that obesity is a significant contributor to joint pain and inflammation our orthopedic patients experience. As a result, we implemented a medical weight loss and hormone optimization service during the quarter which we anticipate generating material revenue during the first quarter, 2023. We also launched a custom vitamin and supplement product line, Vita Eternum, to offer USDA certified organic vitamins to our orthopedic and weight loss patients in store and through our ecommerce platform.”

“Overall, I’m proud of the effort our team demonstrated by executing initiatives we said we would accomplish. Perhaps our greatest achievement for the quarter was administering the final dose of the third and final cohort of our Phase 1 clinical study of umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s Disease,” concluded Mr. Ervin.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc. 

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address both young and aging populations, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological health problems. IMAC’s The Back Company retail spinal health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

###

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacholdings.com.

IMAC Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
lfristoe@imacrc.com

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patient revenues, net

 

$

3,786,228

 

 

$

3,487,482

 

 

$

12,714,302

 

 

$

9,975,104

 

Other income

 

 

-

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,092

 

Management fees

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

36,068

 

Total revenue

 

 

3,786,228

 

 

 

3,487,496

 

 

 

12,714,302

 

 

 

10,017,264

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Patient expenses

 

 

279,800

 

 

 

361,141

 

 

 

1,137,508

 

 

 

1,042,504

 

Salaries and benefits

 

 

3,326,481

 

 

 

3,377,070

 

 

 

10,819,277

 

 

 

9,127,992

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

84,105

 

 

 

188,490

 

 

 

353,795

 

 

 

422,266

 

Advertising and marketing

 

 

244,583

 

 

 

294,046

 

 

 

857,633

 

 

 

875,123

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,866,037

 

 

 

1,603,056

 

 

 

5,539,198

 

 

 

4,483,587

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

481,526

 

 

 

450,579

 

 

 

1,366,912

 

 

 

1,314,584

 

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

 

 

3,849,855

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,932,116

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

10,132,387

 

 

 

6,274,382

 

 

 

24,006,439

 

 

 

17,266,056

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss

 

 

(6,346,159

)

 

 

(2,786,886

)

 

 

(11,292,137

)

 

 

(7,248,792

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

2,792

 

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

4,114

 

 

 

1,754

 

Other income

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

135

 

Other expense

 

 

12,718

)

 

 

816

 

 

 

(39,986

)

 

 

(3,070

)

Interest expense

 

 

(2,976

)

 

 

(108,315

)

 

 

(11,840

)

 

 

(410,822

)

Total other expenses

 

 

12,534

)

 

 

(105,745

)

 

 

(47,712

)

 

 

(412,003

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss before income taxes

 

 

(6,333,625

)

 

 

(2,892,631

)

 

 

(11,339,849

)

 

 

(7,660,795

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(6,333,625

)

 

 

(2,892,631

)

 

 

(11,339,849

)

 

 

(7,660,795

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

27,424,985

 

 

 

25,322,356

 

 

 

26,865,713

 

 

 

21,446,726

 


IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

September 30, 2022
(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

2,833,391

 

 

$

7,118,980

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,155,550

 

 

 

1,209,333

 

Deferred compensation, current portion

 

 

121,227

 

 

 

191,657

 

Other assets

 

 

373,812

 

 

 

547,536

 

Total current assets

 

 

6,483,980

 

 

 

9,067,506

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,767,005

 

 

 

2,323,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

4,499,796

 

 

 

4,661,796

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,432,493

 

 

 

5,797,469

 

Deferred compensation, net of current portion

 

 

-

 

 

 

73,816

 

Security deposits

 

 

301,720

 

 

 

357,050

 

Right of use assets

 

 

4,047,245

 

 

 

4,948,393

 

Total other assets

 

 

10,281,254

 

 

 

15,838,524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

18,532,239

 

 

$

27,229,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

1,578,738

 

 

$

2,523,332

 

Patient deposits

 

 

552,027

 

 

 

320,917

 

Notes payable, current portion

 

 

58,904

 

 

 

254,487

 

Finance lease obligation, current portion

 

 

19,682

 

 

 

19,050

 

Liability to issue common stock, current portion

 

 

197,855

 

 

 

337,935

 

Operating lease liability, current portion

 

 

1,446,662

 

 

 

1,478,140

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,853,868

 

 

 

4,933,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable, net of current portion

 

 

62,862

 

 

 

104,697

 

Finance lease obligation, net of current portion

 

 

14,431

 

 

 

29,273

 

Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion

 

 

-

 

 

 

189,375

 

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

 

 

3,046,176

 

 

 

4,018,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

6,977,337

 

 

 

9,276,132

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies – Note 14

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock - $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 authorized; 32,754,757 and 26,876,409 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and 32,503,349 and 26,218,167 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 

 

32,503

 

 

 

26,218

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

51,069,182

 

 

 

46,133,777

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(39,546,783

)

 

 

(28,206,934

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

11,554,902

 

 

 

17,953,061

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

18,532,239

 

 

$

27,229,193

 


Latest Stories

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st