IMA condemns Haryana's decision to raise MBBS fees in medical colleges to Rs 10 per year

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Dr Rajan Sharma has criticised the decision by the Haryana government to raise the fees of government medical colleges in the State.

The fees in public medical colleges has been raised to Rs 10 lakh per year from around Rs 50,000 per year. With this a student seeking admission in an MBBS course will have to pay Rs 40 lakh for the four-year course.

"I strongly condemn the decision. Shall we do this to students from poor families who get admission in government colleges after qualifying entrance exam? There is widespread protest in Haryana," Sharma told ANI when asked to comment on the government's decision regarding fee hike.

"In the ordinance, it is clearly written that if a student comes to Haryana government job, the government will provide a loan, the government will pay EMI but employment is not guaranteed. What was the necessity to bring this ordinance?" he asked.

In order to incentivise doctors to opt for Haryana Governement medical service, the State government on November 6 came out with a policy that states candidates selected for MBBS degree course in government medical colleges need to execute an annual bond for Rs10 lakh minus the fee at the start of every academic year.

The candidate can pay the entire bond amount without recourse to the loan or the State government will facilitate them for availing an education loan for this bond amount. As per the policy, the government will repay the annual instalments of the loan if the candidate obtains employment with the State government.

The Haryana medical education and research department has revised the fee for medical courses and introduced bonds for students, for which a system of loans has been put in place. (ANI)