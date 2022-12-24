I'm a Yoga Instructor, and the Cushiony Yoga Mat I Recommend to Everyone Is on Sale at Lululemon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Lululemon yoga mats

Photo: Lululemon

As both a student and instructor of yoga, the trunk of my car is packed to the brim with yoga mats. Some I've acquired through friends and students, others I'd bought to try out myself. But there's one mat that's been in the pile longer than the rest: my trusted Lululemon yoga mat.

I purchased Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat three years ago, and it's the only mat I've reached for nearly every single day. That's because in terms of cushioned support, non-slip grip, and quality over time, no other mat compares. And right now, you can get the popular mat for $10 less in Lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Dusty Rose, $89 (orig. $99); lululemon.com

Made from a blend of natural rubber, polyester, and nylon, this mat truly feels like you're practicing on a soft cloud, but one that also happens to be very stable. The rubber base is sustainably sourced and has a textured grip that molds to your body. This also prevents it from sliding around on the floor, truly allowing it to be non-slip.

And it's just the right amount of thickness. While some lightweight mats can feel like you're practicing right on the ground, this 5-millimeter one offers ample support and cushioning — as a post collegiate soccer player, it's great for my sore knees (and anyone with stiff joints, for that matter).

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

One of my favorite things about this mat is that I can practice hot yoga without a towel. The mat has a grippy top layer that absorbs moisture, and it really does maintain that non-slip nature in high-sweat practices — a quality my other mats lack. And when I do use it for hot yoga or beach classes, the mat is so easy to clean. I just wipe it down with some water and peppermint essential oil, and it looks fresh every single time.

Story continues

My only hiccup with the mat is that it's definitely heavier than the others at 5.3 pounds, but from what I understand, this weight is what really helps it maintain that non-slip nature. And since I'd rather not faceplant while holding Bakasana, I will happily carry this wonderful mat around everywhere.

So many Lululemon shoppers love this mat, too. "This yoga mat is worth every penny! I never slip, even in hot yoga classes my hands and feet do not move," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I no longer have to use padding for my knees," another person said, adding that it's also "very grippy."

A third reviewer said the mat has made a "huge difference" in their yoga practice because it allows them to better hold postures

Right now, you can get Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat on sale in every single color, including dusty rose (my favorite), camo blue, warped grain, vivid plum, pastel blue, and more. Shop more mats below before the discounts end.

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Blue Camo, $89 (orig. $99); lululemon.com

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Pastel Blue, $89 (orig. $99); lululemon.com

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Warped Grain, $89 (orig. $99); lululemon.com

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Vivid Purple, $89 (orig. $99); lululemon.com

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Purple Camo, $89 (orig. $99); lululemon.com

Lululemon yoga mat

Photo: Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon's The Mat 5mm Yoga Mat in Deep Blue and Yellow, $89 (orig. $114); lululemon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.