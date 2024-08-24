'I'm very pleased' - McDonnell on Glenavon victory

Davy McDaid celebrates scoring Glenavon's opener at the Showgrounds [PACEMAKER]

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell says he is ‘very pleased’ with his side's performance during the 2-0 victory against Coleraine.

Goals at the start of each half secured Glenavon’s first league victory after what has been a challenging start to the new campaign.

“We have a good group of players, a quality group of players, albeit three defeats were very disappointing as no one wants to lose games of football.

“However, patches in those games have been very, very good but unfortunately we have never been in a position where we have taken the lead.

“We gifted up a lot of soft goals at the start of the season but the message this week was let’s not gift up soft goals and I’m convinced we can stay in games of football right until the death and get something' and that was proved today.

"I’m very pleased with the overall performance."

Glenavon's next game is against Ballymena, who still await their first points of the season.

“Every game is huge for us. We have been tipped for relegation, so we have got that underdog title.

"We’ll have our boys ready and if they repeat the trick out of possession today and don't give anything up soft or easy, we’re more than a match for anyone in this league.”