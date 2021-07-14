I'm vaccinated and I'm tired of my mask, but I'll keep it on because I care – about your health

I was dashing into a grocery store the other day to pick up a few items. As I walked through the parking lot, I locked eyes with a pleasant-looking woman. She smiled at me, and I smiled back.

Wait, something's wrong. I saw a smile. And she saw mine. I raced back to my car to grab one of the many masks I keep in the center console before going inside. I almost forgot the primary accessory I've been rocking for the past 15 months.

Shame bullet dodged. Or was it?

I'm fully vaccinated and have been for months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, I don't have to wear a mask. But here I am. When people see me masked up in Target or CVS or anywhere else I go around others, I wonder if they think I'm not inoculated. I wonder if they think I'm a science denier. I wonder if they're judging me.

Shopping has never felt more awkward. I can't imagine I'm alone.

An honor system. But who's honest?

In late May, the CDC said vaccinated people need not wear a mask except when on airplanes, buses or mass transit, or in medical settings. But in some local jurisdictions, Los Angeles County, for example, health officials recommend “everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered a similar warning late last month: “I think when we leave our home every day, I would encourage everybody – whether you’re vaccinated or not – to bring your mask with you.”

In addition, the World Health Organization encouraged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors and take measures to socially distance. “People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, a WHO assistant director-general, during a news briefing on June 25.

I don't walk around with my vaccination card hanging like a placard from my neck. Neither do the millions of other Americans who have gotten shots in their arms. We are the ones who should be free to flit about maskless, but 32% of American adults remain unvaccinated. I would bet part of my plentiful mask supply that many of those folks are popping in grocery stores (or malls or pharmacies) without one.

It's the honor system. And, well, let's be honest. Those who have been mask- and vaccination-resistant likely aren't going to adhere to such a system. They're going to go about snubbing their noses at us and touting their personal freedom politics – all while new COVID-19 cases are on the rise, as are hospitalizations. The delta variant, considered more infectious than the original strain, also continues to surge worldwide.

A friend of mine who is a registered nurse summed it up this way: The federal government missed the mark on mask messaging long ago. When we were told that wearing a mask doesn't protect us from infection but that it protects others from those of us who may be carriers, we lost the war.

Why? Because Americans don't care enough about their fellow citizens.

Sure, that's a cynical view. But is she wrong? I'm not certain she is.

Personal choice to do no harm

I have worn a mask since April 2020 because of the potential of me being infected and asymptomatic. I don't want to harm others. I don't want to possibly make others sick – or worse. I wanted to do my part to slow the spread, and I continue to do so.

Am I tired of wearing masks? Of course. But I view it as a small inconvenience for the greater good. It's minimally invasive, and it could save lives. Yes, it's a personal choice. Sure, masks aren't mandated anymore. But for now, especially as variants continue to creep across the United States, I'm more comfortable sending a message that I care about others by wearing a mask than I am about my own actual comfort.

And just know that I'm smiling at you from behind my mask.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board. Contact her at shackney@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

