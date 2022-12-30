I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Comfy Joggers While They're 58% Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I love the now-$18 sweats so much, I’ve barely taken them off all week.

InStyle / Pamela Jew

I have to admit that I am not a loyalist when it comes to clothing or brands; if I find something chic and comfortable, I like it. And oddly enough, in the sea of sweatpants that are available on the market these days, a shocking number of them are uncomfortable or subpar in some way (like missing pockets, for example). So, it’s a special moment when a pair of sweatpants stands out above the rest — and for me, Champion’s Powerblend Joggers do just that. In fact, I’ve barely taken them off for the holiday break and even wore them to Christmas dinner (I wish I was kidding). I didn’t think my all-time favorite pair of sweatpants could get any better until I saw that they’re up to 58% off at Amazon right now.

Aside from their Y2K trendiness — I swore I had sweatpants that looked just like these in middle school — the now-$18 joggers are impossibly soft and cozy. The interior fabric is fluffy and warm, while the outside is smooth and velvety. The fit is slimming but stretchy enough that I don’t feel constricted while wearing them, and the elastic at the ankle is also flexible and doesn’t dig into my skin even after hours of wear.

Shop now: $18 (Originally $45); amazon.com

I’m clearly in good company when it comes to my obsession with these game-changing joggers, as they have more than 18,000 five-star ratings at Amazon alone. I love that they’re stretchy and warm enough for lounging at home, but sleek enough to wear out and about in the neighborhood or to run some quick errands. Many reviewers also commented on their love for the slim fit that lends itself to a “comfy cute” style, according to one person, while still remaining lightweight and non-baggy. Plus, the drawstring waistband allows you to customize the fit to your liking.

As one reviewer sums up nicely, these joggers are “so soft on the inside, with plenty of give.” And while many sweatpants don’t last forever, a shopper said that after multiple wears, these “aren’t coming apart at the seams after use and washing. The logo is solid and isn’t crusting off.” They added that the pants have “great airflow” and are “warm, but not too much [that] you’ll overheat during a workout.”

Since prices start at just $18 in the black colorway, you truly can’t go wrong with giving these cozy joggers a whirl (especially with Amazon’s generous return policy). Needless to say, I paid much more for the pair I am currently wearing, but I’m stocking up on more colors of my favorite Champion joggers while they’re priced this low.



