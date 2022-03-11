I'm Stealing Christie Brinkley's Tropical 'Rainbow Diet' Breakfast

Christie Brinkley's diet is super colorful and that's on purpose.

She shared her rainbow diet on Instagram.

The variety helps her make sure she's getting all her nutrients in.

Christie Brinkley is putting a whole new spin on "taste the rainbow" with a tropical fruit breakfast she’s dubbed the rainbow diet.

What is the rainbow diet exactly? Well according to my research (aka stalking Christie’s IG 🕵🏻♀️) it starts with heaps of tropical fruit including kiwi, papaya, pineapple, and watermelon sprinkled with mint. Yum!

Then, she follows that with a series of concoctions that she helpfully labels on her stories.

Photo credit: Christie Brinkley / Instagram

One drink is cayenne pepper with apple cider vinegar, another is charcoal and coconut (more on this in a moment), and last but not least is a smoothie with orange, turmeric, ginger, and sesame oil.

Photo credit: Christie Brinkley / Instagram

If you are a health and wellness junkie, you’ve likely heard of the supposed benefits of apple cider vinegar . It may help lower your cholesterol, manage blood sugar, and reduce your risk of heart disease.

But if the thought of drinking a tall glass of black charcoal stopped you dead in your tracks—you are not alone. The risks of drinking this particular fad beverage include gastrointestinal trouble like inflammation of the colon. If it gets into your lungs it can also cause infection, which generally, sounds terrible. So maybe slow the roll on the black juice while you eat the rainbow.

Christie has been vegetarian since age 12. She told The Cut : "[When I became vegetarian] I started reading books right away because I knew that I had to replace the protein and figure out what to do. Over the years I've been a vegan, I've been a macro-biotic, I've been a lacto-ovo. The one constant since the day I stopped eating meat was that I haven't eaten any red meat or fowl."

However, after breaking her arm, she started eating salmon because of the anti-inflammatory properties of its fatty acids.

Story continues

Keeping her plate colorful is a priority, as she relies on plants for her nutrients. For lunch, Christie told Shape she loves salads with every color in them.

“For many, many, many years, I've always said go for as many colors as possible in a day. That's my main concept for making sure my kids get all the nutrients—making sure the deep greens, yellows and reds and purples, all of that,” she told the magazine.

She follows the same rules for dinner, with the addition of some bean pasta, rice, grains, or quinoa.

Her biggest tip, she told The Cut, is having a positive mindset about your healthy lifestyle. “For me, [wellness is] a lifestyle, it's a foundation for your future. Because your health is your greatest wealth. I really think that's something everybody needs to invest in."

You Might Also Like