I'm A Stay-At-Home Dad Who Felt Like An Outsider At Playgroup. That Has To Change.

Jay Deitcher
·6 min read
The author and his two kids at the doctor&#39;s office. (Photo: Courtesy of Jay Deitcher)
The author and his two kids at the doctor's office. (Photo: Courtesy of Jay Deitcher)

In late 2018, I attended my first mommy-and-me playgroup as a stay-at-home dad. At the time, every day seemed the same. I rocked my 5-month-old son to sleep for hours just to have him wake up 20 minutes later. If I picked him up too quickly, he’d cry as if the world was ending. My feeling of utter worthlessness was compounded by societal stereotypes that I saw on TV of fathers being bumbling fools who couldn’t operate a diaper and heard in well-meaning comments from strangers on the street who called me “Mr. Mom.”

The playgroup met at a temple a mile away from my house in Albany, New York. I placed my son on a blanket and saw that most moms were grouped together, sharing stories, giving advice and planning play dates. The only other dad sat alone at the other end of the room, serving his daughter snacks from a diaper bag.

Playgroups involving music, reading and play time have been shown to be a powerful resource for both kids and caregivers. Compared to the United States, where playgroups are more informal, playgroups in Australia are recognized in government curriculum as important early interventions alongside preschool and kindergarten. According to the Australian Institute of Family Studies, they can help children improve social skills, confidence and speech, and serve as gateways into early education, mental health services and other support resources.

I have witnessed these benefits firsthand as I watched my son push his imagination — raising fortresses of blocks and knocking them down — at playgroup. We bonded while clapping and jumping to songs and rhymes, increasing his motor skills. Over time, he learned to negotiate with peers over who got to play with plastic pots in the kitchen set.

And yet, I constantly felt I didn’t belong. One mom continually tossed her son to me, telling us to have “man time.” Another saw me as an outsider, so she confided in me that she had difficulty connecting with the women but was looking to set play dates. Once she had a couple of female friends, she stopped talking to me.

The author
The author

This outsider predicament is a common experience for dads. When Lance Somerfeld and Matt Schneider co-founded City Dads Group 12 years ago, many at-home fathers were struggling through their days alone like I did, searching for a community that didn’t exist. Schneider said some City Dads members would make mom friends and then be told that their friends’ husbands weren’t comfortable with the friendship. More commonly, he said, men were completely ignored.

Others reported going to playgrounds with their kids and being made to feel like “predators” after other caregivers acted nervous and avoided them. Schneider said he attempted to join a Lower Manhattan mothers group, but was told they didn’t allow dads because the space had to be “comfortable for moms.” For Somerfeld, creating a specialized group was essential, not just to foster community but as a resource to learn how to be the best caregivers they could be.

Today more fathers are being recognized as active caregivers, Somerfeld told me, adding, “It’s an exciting time.” More caregiving spaces are centering titles on children and family, not the type of caretaker. But there is still a deficit. Many parenting support groups remain mom-focused or mom-exclusive, and there are plenty of venues promoting “mommy and me” meetups and art programs. With the number of at-home dads rising every year, it’s high time, and simply good business, to market toward us, too.

But not everyone thinks creating dads groups is the answer. Dr. Jordan Shapiro, the author of the book “Father Figure: How to Be a Feminist Dad,” disagreed with the concept of gendered playgroups entirely. “Playgroups should be about what’s in the best interest of the kid,” he told me, and playgroups based around a gender binary can reinforce stereotypes and prejudices.

It’s OK for like-minded dads to get together for a beer, but gendered playgroups, Shapiro said, “only serve to reinforce problematic power structures.” Even though dads can feel like outsiders in playgroup culture, the “mommy and me” construct reinforces the myth that mothers have “magical bonds” with children, putting all the pressure on mothers for caretaking duties — something they take on at a drastically disproportionate rate — and saddles them with guilt if they choose to focus on careers. At the same time, it pushes dads away, he said.

After several months in the mommy-and-me temple playgroup, I branched out to non-gender-based activities, like story times at local libraries, but found the same politics at work. Moms planned play dates with each other, referencing events they’d found on mom-centered online sites. Some moms didn’t talk to me. One mom complimented everything I did, but called me “Daddy Day Care.”

I found myself avoiding the few other men in groups, sitting across the room and dodging eye contact, worried that talking to them would distance me even more from the women.

The author after attempting to get away to use the bathroom. (Photo: Courtesy of Jay Deitcher)
The author after attempting to get away to use the bathroom. (Photo: Courtesy of Jay Deitcher)

Thankfully, my isolation didn’t last forever. One Wednesday morning at my local Baby Bounce group, my son was banging on the seat of a chair as Miss Melissa, his favorite librarian, read a story. A nearby mom shot him a smile, snickering at his antics. Playtime came, and her daughter helped my son destroy train tracks, while the mom — my first playgroup friend — and I bonded over our experiences co-sleeping with our kids.

We messaged each other updates on our children and new story times to hit up. She wasn’t Jewish, but her family joined mine for Shabbat dinner. I felt more secure once I had a buddy. My son and I would hang out after playgroups ended. I talked with other caregivers as my son served everyone fake ice cream. If I noticed another dad sitting alone, I made it a point to ask how he was doing.

The mommy-and-me playgroup I first attended went virtual, and my son and I attend every Friday, clapping and singing Shabbat songs. Six months ago, the group changed its name to Baby and Toddler Time. I called Amy Drucker, the group leader, who had since become a friend, and inquired about what prompted the switch. She told me another full-time father didn’t feel welcome and asked to change the name.

“It never would have occurred to me,” Drucker said. “Not because I’m closed-minded, just because what we were doing was working, and you get comfortable and you start to rest on your laurels.” And then she added, “That was always what those groups were called.”

This summer, as the world reopened a bit, my son and I started visiting playgrounds again. We had a new accomplice: my baby daughter. When I saw moms from the playgroups, we gravitated toward each other and planned play dates; we were all desperate for connection. I met new parents along with other caregivers struggling to fit in as their children toddled around. It often wasn’t just the men who stood around awkwardly. Parenting and caregiving is monotonous. It can be lonely. Socialization can feel insurmountable. But we can be welcoming to other caregivers. We can do it because we need community. We can do it because our children need to read together and sing together and learn socialization. We can do it because our children need us to model kindness.

Jay Deitcher is a part-time writer, former social worker, and full-time stay-at-home dad from Albany, New York. His writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Esquire, The Cut, Wired, and The Lily. You can find his work at jaydeitcher.com.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

More From HuffPost Personal...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze in World Cup season finale

    Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze-medal result at the World Cup monobob finale in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Toronto native finished in a two-run combined time of two minutes 23.22 seconds, behind a pair of American sleds piloted by Kaillie Humphries (2:22.27) and Elana Meyers Taylor (2:22.31). Fellow Canadian Christine de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., finished sixth in a time of 2:23.70. The race marked the end of the World Cup season, which saw Appiah finish third overall in the ra

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Calgary council votes to pursue new event centre deal, will use 3rd party to gauge CSEC interest

    Calgary city council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep working on a new event centre while directing administration to determine whether the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) would be interested in re-entering discussions. Council met Wednesday to discuss the collapse of the deal for a new downtown arena, emerging out of an hours-long closed door meeting shortly after 10 p.m. to talk next steps. Council has also tasked city administration with determining whether there may be

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Lawmaker proposes mandatory neck guards after hockey death

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker says she plans to introduce legislation requiring all hockey players to wear a neck guard or a similar protective device during practice or games following the death last week of a 10th-grade player whose neck was cut by a skate. While the governing body for interscholastic sports among secondary schools, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, requires all hockey players to wear neck protection, the rules don't apply to private sc

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con