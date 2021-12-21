I'm a Shopping Expert, and These Are 10 Things I'll Be Using (and Wearing) All Winter

Shopping Expert Winter Essentials

It's 30 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City as I type this, and I'm not a fan. Some people thrive during the winter (which I consider a superpower), but for me, it just means that I'm always cold, my nose is constantly running, and the dry patches on my skin are not happy.

Fortunately, I shop for a living, which means I know exactly what to use to stay comfortable during a not-so-comfortable season. I've already done my winter clothing haul full of cozy finds to keep me warm, and I've purchased and been gifted a few more things along the way that have proved to be must-haves during this chilly time.

Below are the 10 winter essentials that I'll be relying on to get me through this winter:

Honeydew Biotin Shampoo, $15; amazon.com

Kosas Lipfuel Active Lip Balm, $18; kosas.com

Vicks VapoShower Plus Shower Tablets, $20; amazon.com

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings With Pockets, $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Maskc KN95 Face Masks, 10 Pack, $36; shopmaskc.com

Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Socks, 3 Pack, $36 (Originally $48); amazon.com and cozyearth.com

L'Occitane Softening Shea Body Shower Oil, $42; amazon.com

Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater, $62 (Originally $67); amazon.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket, $147; nordstrom.com

Cariuma OCA Therma High Top Sneaker, $149; cariuma.com

Maskc KN95 Face Masks

BLACK KN95 FACE MASKS 10 PACK

Courtesy

It's well known that coronavirus cases are surging right now due to the Omicron and Delta variants, which means masking up this winter is super important to help slow the spread. I've been wearing Maskc's celebrity-loved KN95s for months and highly recommend them to anyone looking for a comfortable and protective face mask. Made with five layers, including a soft and skin-friendly interior, they're actually breathable and come in stylish colors and prints. Stock up for yourself, buy some for your friends and family, and stay safe.

Shop now: $36; shopmaskc.com

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings

Amazon Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets for Women Thermal Winter Workout Leggings

Courtesy

If it feels like I'm always talking about these fleece-lined leggings from Amazon, it's because I am. I constantly recommend them once the temperatures drop because they truly are the best; they're comfortable, super warm, and flattering. They're basically the only pants I put on during the winter, and I will continue to repurchase them for as long as they exist (which I hope is forever).

Shop now: $32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

Amazon Biotin Shampoo for Men and Women

Courtesy

After a year of using it, this under-the-radar biotin shampoo is still one of my favorites. Not only does it help with my seasonal hair shedding, but it always leaves my strands soft, shiny, and full. If you're looking for something to help support hair growth that actually works, add this to your cart ASAP.

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Cozy Earth Plush Lounge Socks

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Courtesy

Oprah included these socks from bedding brand Cozy Earth on her Favorite Things list this year, so it's no surprise that they're some of the best socks I've ever tried. I love them because they're so soft and cozy without being overbearing like traditional fuzzy socks, which always make my feet too hot. Plus, they're chic, which you can't say for a lot of socks out there.

Shop now: $36 (Originally $48); amazon.com and cozyearth.com

Lasko Digital Ceramic Tower Heater

Amazon Lasko 5165 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control

Courtesy

As I mentioned, I live in NYC, which means that if I rely on the old radiators in my apartment for heat, it'll either be unbearably hot when they're on or just as cold as it is outside when they're off (which is most of the time). So, I invested in this medium-sized tower heater from Lasko and I'm thrilled about it. On top of keeping my space perfectly warm at my preferred temperature, it's actually pleasing to look at and doesn't take up much space.

Shop now: $62 (Originally $67); amazon.com

L'Occitane Softening Shea Body Shower Oil

Amazon L'Occitane Softening Shea Body Shower Oil

Courtesy

I'm a huge fan of L'Occitane's Almond Shower Oil, and after trying the brand's shea oil version, I'm torn between which one I love more. It smells heavenly and I rely on it from elbow to toe when I'm in need of some extra moisture. It feels so luxe and it's always a treat to use, especially when I shave my legs. It's honestly the ultimate self-care essential, making it a double necessity during the winter.

Shop now: $42; amazon.com

Vicks VapoShower Plus Shower Tablets

Amazon VapoShower Plus Shower Bomb Tablets Vicks

Courtesy

Speaking of showers, I tried Vicks' shower tablets when I was congested, and now I'm hooked on using them whether my nose is stuffy or not. They're basically a shower version of a bath bomb — just place it on your shower floor in a direct stream of water, and the menthol and eucalyptus vapors will release and surround you. I love that I can use them to actually help me when I'm feeling sick or have the general sniffles, or just when I need some extra TLC after a stressful day.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Cariuma OCA Therma High Top Sneaker

Cariuma Therma All Black Suede

Courtesy

The first thing I said when I took these sneakers out of the box was "oh my god." They might be the softest pair of shoes I've ever felt, from the water-resistant suede exterior to the laces to the faux-shearling interior. If you're not familiar with Cariuma, it's the brand behind the affordable kicks Helen Mirren iconically wore in Cannes this year, and it's got the approval from quite a few other stars, too. I'll basically be wearing these sneakers any time I go out, especially because they're designed to withstand temperatures from 32 degrees Fahrenheit and below.

Shop now: $149; cariuma.com

Kosas Lipfuel Active Lip Balm

Kosas Lipfuel cool pink lip balm

Courtesy

Throw out whatever lip balm you've been using for your chapped winter lips and replace it with Kosas' Lipfuel balm. That may sound dramatic, but that's how much I love it. Made with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, it's actually moisturizing while being lightweight (no stickiness involved), and it's free of mineral oil, silicones, fragrance, parabens, and sulfates. It comes in a couple of tinted colors that'll give your pout a lovely flush of color, and its packaging is really cute and slim.

Shop now: $18; kosas.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

Nordstrom CozyChic Throw Blanket cream

Courtesy

Every celebrity from Oprah to Kourtney Kardashian to Gigi Hadid to Chrissy Teigen loves Barefoot Dreams' line of cozy robes, blankets, and socks, and now I finally understand why. The CozyChic Throw Blanket isn't your typical fluffy blanket; I can't quite describe it, but it is just better than the rest. It's high quality and just so soft and comfy. I have been wrapping myself in it non-stop, and I can guarantee that it's the best thing you can add to your couch right now.

Shop now: $147; nordstrom.com