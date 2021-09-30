'I'm out': Robin Thicke teases a 'Masked Singer' exit after this panelist's shocking guess

Spoiler alert! The following contains spoilers from the Sept. 29 episode of "The Masked Singer," including the identity of the unmasked celebrity.

Group A better "B"-ware.

"Masked Singer" viewers met the disguised artists of Group A during last week's two-night premiere, where three challengers were given the heave-ho. Wednesday, the incognito singing competition introduced the singers in Group B. Banana Split (a two-person costume) Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and the Queen of Hearts all had the show's panelist – Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke – guessing.

For one new contender, their journey was cut short after just one performance but more on that later. Here's how it all went down.

Queen of Hearts is among the ones to beat

Queen of Hearts

Clues: Queen of Hearts says she struck out on her own early in life. "I left home when I was pretty young, and it was definitely scary at times," she shared. "But I was determined to never turn back." It appears things have worked out for the star.

A picture of actress Hilary Swank appeared with "BFF" written across it. The clue package also featured the Tin Man and chess pieces.

Guesses: The "Masked Singer" royal began Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" with a breathy tone reminiscent of "Stars Are Blind" singer Paris Hilton, but showcased stronger vocals later in her performance. Scherzinger thought of singer Britney Spears, while McCarthy suspected "Glamorous" singer Fergie. Jeong, with the contestant's southern accent in mind, predicted Texas-born Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger.

Mallard fits the bill for a country star

Mallard

Clues: Mallard also has friends in high places. His clue package included a picture of actor Chis Pratt with "BFF" written on it. And Mallard has experienced success himself, counting a best-selling book and platinum album among his accomplishments.

Guesses: Mallard showed off a southern drawl with his rendition of Big & Rich's "Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)." Thicke initially envisioned country superstar Alan Jackson, but the clues led him to another legend of the genre: Garth Brooks. Similarly, Jeong thought of the owner of one "Achy Breaky Heart," Billy Ray Cyrus. McCarthy and Scherzinger threw out numerous country artists.

Cupcake sweetens the competition

Cupcake

Clues: Like a baker's dozen, Cupcake is used to being part of a group. "I was supposed to be here with some other sweet things, but now I'm all alone," she revealed on stage. Her clue package highlighted a bottle of whiskey and heart-shaped cupcakes. But life isn't so sweet for Cupcake at the moment. A sick loved one is her motivation for competing.

"Someone I love just got some news about their health," she said. "Food always makes me feel better. Why not dress up like a cupcake to cheer them up?"

Guesses: Cupcake's low voice on display during "Heatwave" by Martha and the Vandellas had McCarthy and Thicke zeroing in on RuPaul. Scherzinger brought up "Killing Me Softly" singer Roberta Flack and "Saturday Night Live" alum Leslie Jones. Jeong went with leggy legend Tina Turner.

Cannon 'definitely' knows who Dalmatian is

Dalmatian

Clues: A gym-theme package showed Dalmatian's dedication to his craft. "I just became obsessed with practicing every day," the contender said. Dalmatian's trophy for being "Top Dog" was shown in the clue package as was Edvard Munch's "The Scream" artwork and a stuffed grey cat.

Guesses: After Dalmatian performed "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg (featuring Pharrell Williams), show host Nick Cannon confidently declared: "I definitely know who this is," but the panel wasn't so sure. Thicke bet on "Hot in Herre" artist Nelly. McCarthy guessed basketball player Damian Lillard and comedian Katt Williams, while Jeong suspected former football player Reggie Bush.

Banana Split shows their a-peel

Banana Split

Clues: The duo dubbed Banana Split is comprised of a male dressed as a banana and a female dressed as the accompanying ice cream sundae. In a carnival-themed clue package, the female was given a silver medal and spoke about her working relationship with Banana. "The key was finding a collaborator who sticks with me through the sweet and sour and shares my same wacky dreams," she said.

Guesses: For their performance of Pink's "A Million Dreams," the Ice Cream was singing while Banana tickled the piano keys. The panel envisions famous duos might be under the costumes. McCarthy thought of husband and wife composer David Foster singer Katharine McPhee. Thicke suggested married country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Scherzinger – really overestimating the show's reach – guessed frequent co-stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

A rough elimination! Dalmatian is done

Though Dalmatian attempted to take a bite out of the competition, he was the first from Group B to be sent home.

Now for the panel's first impression guesses and their final hunches:

Thicke doubled down on Nelly. Scherzinger abandoned her first guess — "one of the lils" — for the "Air Force Ones" rapper as well. McCarthy's first instinct made quite the commotion. Before it was revealed she sunk down below the panelists' table, filled with shame. She had written down TV host Steve Harvey.

It was enough to make Thicke head for the exit. "That's it. I'm out," he joked. "I got my stuff. Thanks, everyone. Good show, guys. Good show."

"Steve Harvey?!" Cannon exclaimed.

"C'mon," McCarthy said in her defense. "He was funny and you're friends with everybody!" She ended up deciding on comedian Kevin Hart as her final guess. Jeong kept Bush.

Dalmatian turned out to be "Taste" rapper Tyga, who got the idea to do the show after seeing rapper Lil Wayne as Robot in Season 3. "I saw Wayne do it," the rapper said. "That just inspired me."

