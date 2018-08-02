I'm progressing well after step up - Whyte

Kye Whyte made the step up to senior competition this season (Picture: SWpix.com)

Kye Whyte may be the youngest member of Great Britain’s BMX team for the upcoming European Championships but that fact isn’t distracting him from his goals.

At just 18 years old the London BMXer has been selected as part of a six-strong Great Britain BMX team which will compete at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, beginning this week.

Whyte is one of Britain’s brightest hopes in the sport and will compete in the BMX Supercross event on August 10-11 at the brand-new Glasgow BMX Centre.

The selection of Whyte is the latest feather in the cap of a teenager who began riding at the age of four and seems destined for success at the highest level.

The Peckham Challengers BMX Club rider has made the step up to the elite level this season and is now looking to continue his development at the major Championships.

“I wouldn’t say this season has been my best season, but it’s been in the top three, because obviously it’s my first year at elite men,” said Whyte.

“I did do better than I thought I would [after making the step up] and better than I expected so it’s been a good season.

“I’m the youngest, and the others have more experience, they’re much stronger and faster.

“Some of them maybe weigh 15kg heavier than me, so to catch up to them round a track where you gain speed from weight is very hard, so it’s way harder than Juniors.”

Whyte’s older brothers, Tre and Daniel, are also BMX cyclists and after picking up the sport at a young age Kye won ten consecutive British junior titles on his path to the senior level.

The Great Britain Cycling Team member also overcame a serious crash at the age of 13, which culminated in a ten-month lay-off.

That determination has seen Whyte reach the European Championships, where he’ll compete alongside four older teammates for glory, a factor that isn’t deterring him.

“We’re learning from each other,” he added. “But we also want to beat each other. We are a team, but there’s only one winner at the end of the day.

“Obviously, I’ve got to learn from Kyle [Evans] and other riders because they’ve been doing it longer than me, they’ve been in there at elite level longer than me.

“They’ve had the experience, they’ve been to these races plenty of times, where they know how it is and what fear you have of not making the final, and stuff like that.

“I can learn lots from them and hopefully take it and beat them as well!

“It’s so good, because when we’re all training together and my times are getting closer to their times, it eggs them on, they don’t want a younger person beating them!

“It also eggs me on because I think I’m going to be faster than them. So, for us to be training together and racing together it’s just a great experience, it makes all of us want to be faster.”