I'm a pro gardener – here's what I learnt at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

There is always something in the air at Chelsea (besides the debris from the plane trees) that generates excitement and a buzz like no other flower show. Garden designers, nurserymen and women, as well as artists and creators, all flock to this part of London to be part of a unique spectacle that is unrivalled by any other and keeps them coming back, year after year, despite swearing never to put themselves through the stress and heartache ever again.

2023 sees a palpable shift in approach at the RHS flagship show with health, wellbeing and a positive contribution to our environment playing a more pivotal role than ever before. Organisers have wrestled in the past with the wasteful nature of flower shows but the nettle has been grasped in an assertive way by all involved. Inclusivity also flows through the showground with a dozen show gardens that dedicate themselves to connecting nature and its healing power to deprived communities and patients with a host of physical and mental-health conditions.

As you wander through the showground, there is a time-honoured presence of glamour and theatre. Beyond the big hats and designer dresses, however, there’s a wonderfully strong message, which despite the fleeting nature of the show, both the gardens and the general approach to how we use our green spaces are fundamentally changing, and it is right and proper that a show like Chelsea leads the charge.

My time at Chelsea is mostly taken up by looking at plants and exhibits in the finest detail. As a judge in the magnificent Great Pavilion, I am surrounded by nurseries and gardeners at the pinnacle of their profession. When judging the exhibits in the Pavilion, the exhibit is marked on not only the quality of the plants but the overall impression for visitors, with the level of endeavour or challenging circumstances taken into account too.

If you’re unable to make it to the show this year then I’d like to take you through a few of my personal highlights and thoughts to ponder from, arguably, the greatest flower show there is.

Let’s start in the beating heart of the show, the Pavilion. The overall impression when you walk in is that of opulence as you’re hit by an explosion of colour and scent. Large displays of roses from David Austin, Harkness and Peter Beale are hard to walk past without being mesmerised and overcome. Raymond Evison’s clematis displays are synonymous with the Chelsea offering, and this year the display is nothing short of spectacular.

No foam is needed to create an artful floral display

Floristry is playing a big part of the Pavilion experience. Individual florists have been given the choice of decorating an oil drum or a lamppost (it’s a lot more glamorous than it sounds once they’ve worked their magic). The posts and drums are adorned with many florists choosing to use homegrown, British blooms with no floral foam. Most of the displays are from members of Flowers from the Farm, who also contributed to the flowers that celebrated the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Blues, purples and whites are the palette of 2023

The Show Gardens are incredibly thought-provoking this year and may challenge a number of Chelsea regulars. Muted colours, with many lime-greens, whites and purples, are widespread, but naturalistic planting is taken to another level with many dandelions and nettles celebrated alongside Cirsium, Thalictrum and Amsonia. Birch trees and hawthorns have been used in a nod to trees that benefit pollinators and a more native planting palette. Cirsium rivulare ‘Atropurpureum’, Anchusa azurea ‘Loddon Royalist’ and Euphorbia characias ‘Portuguese Velvet’ would make an ideal combination to emulate the Chelsea plant associations in your own garden, and these plants are all drought-tolerant too.

It’s possible to create drama in a small outside space

The Sanctuary Gardens are designed to be more suited to smaller spaces, and there’s nowhere to hide in a restrictive space as every detail is scrutinised. The larger show gardens are somewhat more contentious this year, but the Sanctuary Gardens felt a lot more like classic show gardens in terms of their planting style and may appeal more to the tradition-loving Chelsea visitor. The RSPCA’s Garden (which won a Silver-Gilt medal) is one of my favourites due to the abundance and joyfulness of the planting. The use of prunings as habitats in the garden was an excellent idea too. Woody prunings tend to take a long time to decompose in a compost heap, so why not create habitats at the end of the garden?

Sometimes pots are all you need

Balcony and container gardens are becoming more of a reality for most of us now as gardens become smaller, and growing in urban spaces is more commonplace. Although small, these balconies are mighty as they explore ways for us to unwind, stimulate our senses and indulge in a love for plants. I thought the Feels Like Home Container Garden was particularly noteworthy as the large containers surrounded a bench, creating a sense of isolation and tranquillity through the use of foliage such as tree ferns, which are especially useful in shaded spaces.

Houseplants are becoming increasingly prominent in the gardening world

I grow a number of houseplants and don’t consider myself to be either young or trendy, but growing plants indoors is a gateway for many young and older gardeners alike to green up their horticultural fingers. For the trendier gardeners among us there are a number of houseplant studios where the indoor gardener is celebrated through the love and dedication to our green housemates.

The instinct and dedication that is required to grow a good houseplant is not to be underplayed and I thoroughly enjoyed the skills and artistry on display in these studios. The demand for UK houseplants that are grown in peat-free compost is huge, and it surprises me that more nurseries offering these aren’t popping up all over the place. Tropical Plants UK brilliantly highlights that UK houseplants are out there; they just tend to be harder to find.

Waste materials can be used to create beauty and biodiversity

There are many examples of paving that is more permeable, to allow excess water through and to enable planting, as the garden is elevated to a social and therapy space rather than being purely an aesthetic creation. Tom Massey’s Entomological Society Garden (which won a Silver-Gilt medal) is inspired by the rich biodiversity that can be found on our brownfield sites and wasteland, where the plant life and habitats can support large amounts of biodiversity. I was really taken by his use of deadwood to encourage invertebrates and the use of habitats as an aesthetic feature.

Stag beetles are in decline throughout the UK, and rotting wood is much needed for their larvae to live in and feed on. An upright piece of tree trunk which is buried into the ground by 50cm is a perfect habitat to encourage stag beetles and, as Tom Massey demonstrates, can be incredibly sculptural and beautiful too.

Future-proofing our gardens is vital

Drought-tolerant planting makes up 55 per cent of the perennials at the show this year, compared to 30 per cent last year. As gardeners we’re there to nurture and care for our plants and environment. Nobody wants to see a crispy hydrangea in the middle of the summer, so plants such as irises and Dianthus are the types of plants that we need to embrace as we garden in the future.

At the Gold Medal-winning Nurture Landscapes Garden by Sarah Price, the intelligent and artistic planting beautifully illustrates that drought tolerance is not all about grasses and cacti. A few of the drought-tolerant plants Sarah used are Iris ‘Benton Caramel’, Ferula ‘Cedric Morris’ and Gladiolus byzantinus.

The razzle-dazzle of the theatre of Chelsea is in full flamboyance at the show this year and will not disappoint those of us who enjoy such a spectacle, but I felt a change in the water that flows through the hosepipes across the site. Designers are starting to challenge what a show garden is, and its life beyond.

Show gardens have flowering dandelions that mingle among many of our garden favourites with apparent ease. In my work, I am questioning the way in which we control and manage our gardens, and this is apparent as I walked around the showground too, with reclaimed materials, recycled plastic and rubble piles as at home as a 30ft driftwood dragon sculpture.

Gardens are valued as more than aesthetic spaces, or as extensions of our homes. Creating spaces for community, wellbeing, ecology and growing food are all fundamental pillars of gardening in the future. It is absolutely the right place to discuss these issues and challenge our perceptions of what a flower show is – where better than the greatest flower show on Earth?

