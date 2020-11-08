I'm planning to go for her swearing-in ceremony: G Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): US vice president-elect Kamala Harris' maternal uncle, Gopalan Balachandran, who is also an expert in India-US relations, is planning to join Harris at her swearing-in ceremony on January 20.

"I spoke to her day before yesterday. It was family chitchat. I did not ask any political questions over the phone. I am planning to go to her swearing-in on January 20," Balachandran told ANI.

Balachandran said that he would encourage Kamala Harris like any other parent and advice her to continue the good work.

"I will tell her what anyone's parents would tell their kids. She has been doing everything well. If she does anything wrong, I would definitely ask her to change but I have no disagreement with her. And I definitely would tell her to keep up the good work," he added.

"I studied the data and I knew she was going to win. I was not tense, yet I wanted the final results to come so that I can sleep without any worries," Balachandran said.

With Joe Biden officially scheduled to assume the Presidential post, the swearing-in is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2021.

The Democrats fetched a win for themselves by defeating incumbent Republican Donald Trump in a close fight for the 46th Presidential post of the United States of America. With this, Harris is set to become the first female vice-president of the US.

"There is a great expectation from this team. There is a great expectation from Biden and Harris. You can see on television, people were partying till midnight in the USA" Balachandran said.

Balachandran believes that Biden's victory would rebuild various international ties severed by Trump government during his tenure.

"He will go back to a lot of international agreements that Trump withdrew from. It is expected that he would go back to the Iran deal, WHO, WTO, Paris Convention. So much is going to change internationally" Balachandran said.

"India and US ties are strong. It has got a momentum of its own and it will go on in the same direction. Minor points may be included but you don't need a President or a Vice President to intervene," he concluded. (ANI)






