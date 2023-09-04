I'm a nutritional therapy practitioner and grew up in Japan. These are 4 principles the Okinawan Blue Zone diet shares in common with the Mediterranean diet

First episode of "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones" focuses on Okinawa Netflix

Kaki Okumura is a nutritional therapy practitioner who grew up in the US and Japan.

She points out four principles shared by both the Okinawan Blue Zone and Mediterranean diets.

The common principles include balance, plant-based foods containing antioxidants, and minimal meat and dairy.

Dan Buettner's Netflix docuseries "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones" premiered on Wednesday and the first episode zoomed in on Okinawa, Japan.

Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and bestselling author helped coin the term Blue Zones. He has spent the past 20 years researching communities with high rates of longevity.

Blue Zones refer to five specific regions around the world where people are known to live healthier and longer lives. As it's the Mediterranean diet that's been going viral over the past few years, I decided to compare it to the Okinawan Blue Zone diet and see what they share in common.

While the foods in the Okinawan Blue Zone diet do differ from those found in the Mediterranean diet, the two different approaches to eating actually share several common characteristics, perhaps hinting that the key to health and longevity doesn't lie in any single regional superfood, but can be attributed to overarching principles that lead to greater well-being.

In addition to Okinawa in Japan, the four other Blue Zones include Sardinia in Italy, Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece, and Loma Linda in California. They are not just places that have an unusually high number of centenarians, but they also have relatively low rates of chronic illness within the community.

Here are the four principles the Okinawan Blue Zone diet shares in common with the Mediterranean diet.

1. A focus on balance, rather than extremes

The Okinawan Blue Zone diet, like the Mediterranean diet, is not one to eliminate any single food group. Instead of trying to eliminate macronutrients like fats or carbohydrates — macronutrients that are necessary and essential for well-being — there is a greater emphasis on balancing different food groups together in a single meal.

Story continues

For example, in traditional Okinawan cuisine, it is very common for rice not to be served plain, but to be cooked and steamed with diced sweet potatoes. In this way, the sweet potatoes add B vitamins, iron, magnesium, and more to the rice, as well as fiber to help slow down digestion and signal satiation.

Rather than any single vegetable, focus on incorporating variety. Kaki Okumura

2. A variety of fruits and vegetables in each meal

A study on Japanese centenarians in Okinawa uncovered that the Okinawans there would on average, eat seven different kinds of fruits and vegetables a day.

This many fruits and vegetables a day may seem like a lot of work, but Okinawan dishes make it accessible. One of the most popular and famous Okinawan dishes is called chanpuru, which means "to mix together." It's traditionally a combination of bitter melon, tofu, egg, and bean sprouts, and often supplemented with vegetables like carrots, cabbage, and onions.

Other stir-fry dishes like irichi, a dish made by braising ingredients like kombu kelp or root vegetables together, or rice dishes like jushi, which is when rice is cooked together with a mixture of vegetables, are also common in Okinawan cuisine, and these dishes make attaining variety much easier. Like the Mediterranean diet, rather than being reliant on any single superfood, the Okinawan Blue Zone diet puts a strong emphasis on eating a variety of fruits and vegetables.

3. High in antioxidant-rich plant-based foods

The Okinawan Blue Zone diet is also rich in plant-based foods that contain antioxidants, molecules that help our body fight off the damage from free radicals, which have been linked to chronic illnesses and cancers.

Sweet potatoes, which have been found to make up a significant portion of the diet among centenarians in Okinawa, are particularly rich in carotenoids, a type of antioxidant. Other common antioxidant-rich foods in the Okinawan diet include the vegetable goya, or bitter melon, winter melon, sea vegetables like sea grapes, and legumes such as soybeans, which are often served as tofu, edamame, or miso.

The Mediterranean diet relies on other antioxidant-rich foods, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, legumes like chickpeas, and more, but both diets put a heavy focus on including lots of antioxidant-rich plant-based foods.

Watermelon and winter melon at a farmer’s market in Okinawa. Kaki Okumura

4. Low in meat and dairy products

Both the Okinawan Blue Zone and the Mediterranean diets are very minimal in meat and dairy. While neither food group is completely eliminated, in the Okinawan diet it was found that less than 2% of their diet was dairy or meat. Instead, individuals would get protein from soy-based foods, or protein from moderate amounts of fish or seafood.

While I believe that there is no single best way to eat, and that our personal preferences, lifestyle choices, and genetic makeup influence what is the best for our well-being, overarching principles from the Okinawan Blue Zone and Mediterranean diets can hint at how we might eat to live longer and healthier lives.

Kaki Okumura is the author of "Wa - The Art of Balance: Live Healthier, Happier and Longer the Japanese Way." To sign up for her weekly newsletter Kakikata, go to: kakikata.ck.page.

Read the original article on Insider