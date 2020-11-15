'I'm not interested in just more reviews': Anne Hollonds on the struggle to protect Australia's children

The Australian government announced a major change to a policy that impacts child welfare last week. From 1 January, unemployment benefits will drop by $100 a week.

The reduction of the coronavirus supplement was not described as a child welfare policy by either the government or the media. But to the new national children’s commissioner, Anne Hollonds, the link was obvious.

“Of course it is about kids,” Hollonds says. “We know that the financial circumstances of a family have an impact on the wellbeing of children,” she says. “And the stress experienced by parents because of their economic insecurity and trying to put food on the table every day … that affects the wellbeing of children. Living with stressed-out parents, having insecure housing, all of that affects children.”

It’s an obvious point, but one Hollonds says has been missing from the national conversation. In political terms, children and families are often viewed as soft areas of policy, a basket of issues to be considered on top of, and not as part of, the hard economic debates. It’s a false division, Hollonds says.

“For me this is not a soft area of policy,” she says. “It’s often shoved to the periphery of things, but for me social and economic policy go hand in hand.”

Take the jobkeeper supplement, which was designed to keep adults connected to work and businesses afloat. “All of that helps kids,” Hollonds says. “We seem to be a bit shy at pointing out that these sorts of big spending initiatives actually are helping to promote the wellbeing and the rights of children.”

Put simply: children do not exist on their own. What happens to their families, their parents and their communities affects them.

“I see kids in a relational sense,” she says. “Their wellbeing is best protected when those around them have their wellbeing protected too.”

Hollonds began her five-year term as national children’s commissioner this month after five years as director of the Australian Institute of Family Studies. Her first fortnight on the job has seen a new crisis occur every day: child death reviews; horrific family violence cases; and the exposure of a global paedophile ring with 46 Australian victims.

“Every time there is a tragedy we jump on it and we reform a piece of it, whereas really we need to put our gaze much higher and look at the systems that are impacting on the lives of children and their families,” she says. “Often it’s the intersection of those systems where things can go wrong.”

The systems that are currently in place are fragmented across jurisdictions and government departments.

“They are not able to self-correct, so everything we’re doing is a late reaction,” she says. “I’m not interested in just more reviews and more 500-page reports that point out the same things. I am looking for what can be done in terms of actual action now.”

Hollonds started her career in the child protection sector, a role that she says exposed gaps in government systems that were designed to support families. Different support services – for family violence, drug or alcohol addiction, adult mental health, homelessness – were siloed into different government departments, kept apart by a thorny wall of bureaucracy.

“When I was a child protection worker, I had never met a parent who did not want to be the best mum or dad they could be,” she says.

“The parents always had aspirations and love for their children, even when we had to remove the children from their care. And I was very aware when I was doing that work – and I was young, I was 21 – I was very aware how limited my options were as a child protection worker but also the system I was working in.

“We didn’t have ways of really helping these parents to achieve their aspirations to be the best mum or dad they could be or provide for the wellbeing and development of their children.”

Despite recent efforts in some jurisdictions to encourage coordination and cooperation between services, it remains a highly fragmented landscape.

“It’s a lottery where you’re born in Australia as to what kind of support and services you can get,” she says. “We really need better – well, we need some. Not even better. We need any national coordination of the systems and the policies that impact on the lives of our children.”

