'I'm Not Bluffing': Vladimir Putin Warns The West He Is Willing To Use Nuclear Weapons

Vladimir Putin delivered his warning on Russian TV (Photo: Sky News)

Vladimir Putin delivered his warning on Russian TV (Photo: Sky News)

Vladimir Putin has said he is prepared to use nuclear weapons as he warned the west: “I’m not bluffing.”

The Russian president issued the chilling statement in a rambling TV address.

In a series of bizarre claims, he accused the west of threatening to use nuclear weapons against Moscow.

He said: “If there is a threat to the territorial integrity of our country, and in protecting our people we will certainly use all means to us - and I’m not bluffing.”

Putin went on: “Those trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the tables can turn on them.”

Responding to Putin’s statement, Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan accused Putin of telling ’lies”.

“He is continuing to completely misrepresent what is happening in Ukraine,” she said.

“It is Russia’s illegal war and of course we will still stand by Ukraine, as will all of our Nato allies.”

Asked to deliver a message to the people of Ukraine, Keegan said: “We’re by your side, we will help as much as we possibly can.”

And to the Russian people, she said: “Look beyond your own media, it’s very clear what is going on in Ukraine.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...