I'm no supermum but these after-school snacks saved the day in my house

This week's recipes feature a tempting peanut butter and chocolate chip banana bread - Haarala Hamilton

My life as a provider of after-school snacks is almost at an end. My youngest will be off in September and as I look at the amount of broccoli, milk and bread he goes through in a week, I’m not sure he understands the concept of a ‘snack’ any more.

When my children were at school, I tried to make coming home a bright point in the day. I work from home so I would stop for an hour, make a cuppa and oversee snacks before they slumped in front of the TV. I remembered the release I had felt when I got home from school, kicking off my shoes without undoing the laces and throwing my schoolbag into a corner. Freedom.

My mother didn’t make after-school snacks; in Northern Ireland you had your tea at six o’clock so a proper meal was on its way. We were supposed to have something to ‘tide us over’, but we would head for the kitchen cupboards like savages, the four of us fighting to get to the biscuits.

We raided tins looking for Jaffa Cakes, chocolate cake and Club Orange biscuits. We ate rounds of toast and Dairylea, and consumed an inhuman amount of bananas. By 4.30pm the kitchen counter was a mess of crumbs, pots of jam and empty milk bottles.

When I became a mum there was more emphasis on giving your children healthy food. I knew that if I pushed things too far in this direction they would rebel, so I tried to strike a balance. I’ve never given them food I wouldn’t eat myself – no granola bars have been made in this house (too much like horse food) – and I’ve also been aware of not cooking ‘kiddie’ food (or buying it). We’ve never had yogurt that comes with its own little corner of over-sweet granola. Cheese strings? You’ve got to be kidding.

sweet potato and feta muffins - Haarala Hamilton

This is more to do with money than with health, though. The really organised mums would pick their children up from school with small cartons of juice and plastic bags of neat sandwiches. I always pointed out that we lived a 12-minute walk from school and that there was juice in the fridge and plenty of food to make sandwiches with. To pick up food on the way home seemed like a waste of money and resources (all that packaging).

After-school ‘platters’ became a big thing in our house because you could get such a range of food on to a large plate. Toasted bagels, slices of apple, carrot sticks, cheese, grapes, ham. One of my friends laughingly started to refer to these as ‘continentals’ – because they were like a breakfast you’d get in Scandinavia – and it has stuck. You could do worse than give your six-year-old a continental after school.

I’m not a supermum, or a snob about food. I serve – and eat – fish fingers, sausages and baked beans. If I haven’t had time to shop and I have to work all evening, it’ll be takeaway pizza. Cooking must fit into your life, and you should avoid food becoming an area of conflict. Children want to assert their difference, especially as they get older. If you take the ‘that’s all you’re having’ position when they refuse to eat supper, they will stare you down.

I’ve always been prepared to make scrambled eggs if they don’t want to eat what has been put in front of them. But they must try it. I’ve just asked my youngest whether I was laid-back about food. ‘No,’ he said. ‘You were actually worse than Jamie Oliver. You were always having crises about whether we were eating healthily enough. Do you remember when you banned sliced bread?’ I have no memory of this. ‘I had to go and buy sliced bread with my own money.’ Apparently he was 11.

The recipes shared below are just suggestions, but they’ve worked in my house. Along with the continentals.