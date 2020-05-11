'I'm a little frightened': Parisians edge their way out of lockdown

Photograph: Benoît Tessier/Reuters

On an unseasonably chill grey May morning, in coats and scarves, Paris came out of lockdown in much the same mood as it went into it two months ago: a bit hesitantly; dragging its feet; not entirely sure what the rules were of another new non-normality.

“I’m a little bit frightened,” admitted Marianna Mota, reopening her florist’s on the rue Condorcet in the 9th arrondissement for the first time since 17 March. “I only hope the customers will come and I only hope they’ll be careful. We need them to be.”

It nearly did not happen at all. According to local media, the government hesitated until the last minute before finally confirming last week it would lift the lockdown in the French capital and its surrounding area, the country’s most densely populated region and the hardest hit by Covid-19.

Unlike most of the rest of France, classified green, and to a much greater extent than the three other regions coloured red for high-risk – broadly the country’s north-east quarter – the coronavirus is still circulating in and around Paris, where Covid-19 patients currently account for more than 10% of admissions to emergency care wards.

Infections in the Île-de-France region remain “higher than hoped for”, the prime minister, Édouard Philippe, has warned, and the number of Coronavirus patients being treated in the region’s intensive care units still exceeds the number of ICU beds available before the crisis began.

“In Paris, we will be leaving lockdown under very strict conditions and very close surveillance,” the mayor of the 9th arrondissement, Delphine Bürkli, said on Monday: parks and squares will remain closed, as will big department stores like the Galeries Lafayette and the Forum des Halles shopping centre.

Employers in Paris have been urged to allow as many staff to continue working from home as possible, or introduce shifts, at least until June. The Paris metro is operating well below capacity, with about 60 stations closed and rush-hour passengers obliged to prove their journey is essential and unavoidable. Masks are obligatory.

Passengers on the Paris metro, where masks must be worn. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The capital’s junior schools will not reopen until Thursday, when an estimated 15% of pupils will go back. It is unclear how many more will join them, or when senior schools will open. Asked by the headteacher, only 25% of families at the rue Milton primary school said they would definitely be sending their children back to class.

“I mean, look around you – this is hardly normal, is it?” asked Gabrielle Rousselot, starting work at 10.30am in the back office of a bank near Opéra. Rousselot said she had returned from Burgundy, where she had spent the lockdown with her partner and three children, on Saturday. She was not finding the readjustment easy.

“The office is fine, they’ve spaced out the desks and put in all sorts of protective kit – I’m not worried about that,” she said. “But the metro is frankly unnerving. It’s almost impossible to stay a metre away from everyone. And it’s just not a nice feeling, to be looking at everyone and wondering, you know, ‘How risky do you look?’”

Above ground, Paris was still notably quiet, with more cars on the streets than during lockdown but not many. Authorities reported a total of just 17km of queues on the main roads into the capital on Monday morning, compared with the more than 300km of queues that would normally be seen at the start of a working week.

Pushing his young son in a buggy, Gautier Kertudo, 34, a lawyer, said it was a relief to be out. “It’s not been easy in a small flat with a two-year-old,” he said. “We’ve coped, and we’re going to have to keep coping: his creche hasn’t reopened. We’re looking for a nanny … But for the time being, we’re working a half day each.”

For many Paris shops usually closed on a Monday, the day was devoted to getting ready for reopening on Tuesday. “We will be back on 12 May, and delighted to welcome you all again – as long as you’re wearing a mask,” said a sign in the window of the book shop at the top of rue des Martyrs.

At the locksmiths, Stéphane Peyronnet – sticking strips of orange tape on the floor to ensure returning customers stayed a metre apart – had worked steadily through the lockdown but only on call-outs. “Tomorrow’s the big day,” he said. “But we’re an essential service. People will be back.”

Some were less reassured. Restaurants, cafes and bars, so much a part of the fabric of Paris, must wait until the end of the month to hear when they will be able to reopen – with presumably strict, but as yet unannounced, physical distancing rules.

On the rue de Navarin, La Belle Maison is one of four popular 9th arrondissement restaurants to have grouped together to offer a pre-ordered takeaway and delivery service, La Pantruchoise, that opened for the first time on Monday morning.

“We’ve taken lots of orders. We’re actually pretty happy, and it’s certainly great to be back,” said the manager, Nicolas Chatellain, busy sealing take-out boxes. “But then we’re very lucky: we’re a local bistro, with loyal, local customers. For many, this lockdown has been a massive blow.”

As for the future, Chatellain said: “We have to wait. Could we be profitable with half the tables? I don’t know. Perhaps if we start at 6pm and close at 1am. Will we be allowed, exceptionally, to open a terrace this summer? That would help. Right now, we just don’t know. Nothing’s normal any more.”