I’m a Latina Shopping Writer — Here’s What’s in My Cart This Hispanic Heritage Month

As a Latina journalist, using my platform to empower my people is always objective number one. When Hispanic Heritage Month rolls around each September, I'm left wondering what I can add to the conversation, especially as a writer whose 9-to-5 centers around product recommendations. Earlier this week, I had a mini epiphany: Why not show you all what I'm buying from Latinx-owned businesses?

Supporting the Latinx community stays on my to-do list year-round, so I'm already well-acquainted with many of the brands I have my eye on. Others surfaced as I strived to include a diverse selection of products in this article. The final list features makeup, hair care, clothing, and accessories that satisfy my hyper-specific (but likely relatable) needs. I hope you like what you see as much as I do.

Here are the 9 things I plan to buy this Hispanic Heritage Month:

Rizos Curls Pink Detangling Flexi Brush

I've been using Rizos Curls' line of shampoo, conditioner, and styling products for ages, and this brush is the one thing I haven't already purchased. It has eight rows of flexible bristles that move with your strands to prevent pulling and breakage, both of which are major issues for most people with curly hair. One reviewer said it's so effective, it can detangle a full head of hair in "less than 30 seconds." Another added that it's "very easy to sanitize," and the brand says it can even be used for DIY scalp massages in the shower.

Shop now: $16, ulta.com

Marine + Vine Nomad Rose Hand Cream

Name a better fall purchase than a bougie hand cream — I'll wait. Evelyn Ginossi, the Chilean-American founder of Marine + Vine, developed the body care line with the goal of combining her laid-back Southern California roots with the romance of France, where its ingredients are sourced. The Nomad Rose cream contains sweet-smelling rose de mai oil, plus ultra-hydrating skin saviors hyaluronic acid, squalane, and aloe vera. Its hero ingredient is seaweed extract, which the brand says "prevents cellular damage from sun exposure and chemical stress." I'll leave you to imagine the jealousy on your friends' faces when you whip the pale pink tube out of a tote bag.

Shop now: $38, verishop.com

Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Scalp Oil

I'd defend Ceremonia's Guava Rescue and Repair Kit with my life. The Aceite de Moska oil is one of the brand's best-selling products, and I have a perpetually dry scalp, so I clearly need to try it. Founder and CEO Babba Rivera used a traditional Chilean hair remedy as inspiration for the formula, which contains skincare favorite meadowfoam seed oil (your scalp is skin, after all), moisturizing chia seed oil, and growth-promoting castor oil. One reviewer said the oil "saved" their scalp, while another praised its "amazing" scent. I might also need to grab the brand's ″miracle″ Masajeador scalp brush to help me rub it in.

Shop now: $25, ceremonia.com

Luna Sundara Handmade Palo Santo Bracelet

According to Amazon, Peruvian entrepreneur Sandra Manay sources Luna Sundara's materials from the forests of Ecuador and northern Peru. She buys palo santo, the wood used for this handmade bracelet, directly from artisans and farmers, so it's a purchase I feel great about ethically. If you're new to palo santo, you should know the sweetly scented wood has played a role in curanderismo, an indigenous spiritual practice in Latin America, for centuries. Healers, or curanderos, use it to dispel negative energy and clear the air of evil spirits.

Shop now: $15, amazon.com

Farm Rio Rainbow Chita Blouse

Farm Rio's sale section is my happy place, and with this puff-sleeved floral top, I can take it with me anywhere. The Brazilian brand may not be cheap, but as a longtime owner of several pieces, I can comfortably say this will last me for years if I follow its care instructions. Not only is it more than $40 off right now, but shipping and returns are free, too. And since it's made from 100 percent cotton, I know it won't feel stiff or starchy.

Shop now: $102 (Originally $145), farmrio.com

Chillhouse Chill Tips False Nails in Wavy Baby

Chillhouse is the coolest place in New York that I have yet to visit. Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton founded the cafe-spa destination in 2017, and it's reached global fame in the years since. These false nails are part of the brand's first line of products available at Target. There's no way I could achieve the squiggly style with my limited nail-painting skills, but the included non-toxic glue makes the press-ons a breeze to apply. The set comes with 24 nails in case of catastrophes, and since they're reusable, they're bound to pay for themselves multiple times over.

Shop now: $16, target.com

Parade Silky Mesh Salted Caramel Bundle

Lately, I've gone to bed dreaming about Parade's new Ice Cream collection. The five-piece caramel brown bundle from the line is subtle but spicy — refer to the mesh briefs that say "lick me" in embroidered cursive on the rear. Colombian-American CEO Cami Téllez puts inclusivity at the forefront of her business model, with each bra and pair of undies available in sizes up to 3X. Plus, Parade's bundle options are less expensive than ordering each piece separately, entonces of course I'm going to buy my favorites this way.

Shop now: $115 (Originally $128), yourparade.com

Hot Chocolate Design I Wove You Mary Janes

A family-owned business in Venezuela makes these canvas flats, and without even trying, the 'I Wove You' colorway ended my search for the perfect childlike-but-adult-sized footwear. Honestly, $80 isn't half bad for a pair of shoes that's earned more than 7,500 five-star ratings. I mean, a yarn-like pattern, double-strap design, and heart-shaped buckles? I don't think you understand… I'm obsessed. Maybe I'll dress as Strawberry Shortcake for Halloween just to have another reason to wear them.

Shop now: $80, amazon.com

Luna Magic Desnuda Eyeshadow Palette

I've been following Mabel and Shaira Frías of Luna Magic for years, so I was thrilled to learn that the vibrant makeup brand is now shoppable at Target. This palette of earth-toned eyeshadows is the fall makeup purchase of my dreams. A shimmery orange called 'sister' looks like it was extracted straight from a pumpkin spice latte, and the deep purple 'woman' shade has all the makings of a stunning smokey eye base. At $16 for nine colors, it's certainly on the affordable end of the beauty spectrum.

Shop now: $16, target.com