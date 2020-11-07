'I'm Irish': Footage Of Joe Biden Making Sure A BBC Reporter Knows His Roots Goes Viral

A BBC video clip of Joe Biden jokingly embracing his Irish roots went viral Saturday as news of the president-elect’s victory garnered cheers from Biden’s fanbase in both the U.S. and Ireland.

The clip was part of a BBC broadcast announcing Biden’s victory, which included a supercut of scenes from the campaign trail, from his earlier bids for president in 1987 and 2008 and from his tenure as vice president under Barack Obama.

“Mr. Biden, a quick word for the BBC,” BBC’s New York correspondent Nick Bryant can be heard asking.

“The BBC?” the president-elect said before responding with a smile: “I’m Irish.”

The exact date of the clip is unknown, but the lack of face masks suggested that it was archival footage.

Nevertheless, it quickly went viral on Twitter. Irish voices praised the president-elect as “relatable,” and some speculated on what a Biden presidency would mean for U.S. relations with Ireland and the U.K., which is in the throes of Brexit.

"A quick word for the BBC?"



"The BBC? I'm Irish."

"I'm Irish". The 46th #POTUS just put a smile on the face of 7m people back in the 'auld country'.

Biden is literally me any time I'm abroad and someone asks where in the UK I'm from

As Joe Biden walks through a crowd a reporter asks, "Do you have a comment for the BBC Mr Biden?"



"The BBC?" asks Biden, smiles then says, "I'm Irish" before turning and walking away.



It's going to be a very different presidency.

Biden's "I'm Irish" quip, was a well considered 'shot across Johnsons bow'.

The deceptive smile, was a dire warning to Johnson, don't go there & don't play...

