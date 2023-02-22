'I'm guilty': Calgary woman convicted in 2003 murder testifies at faint hope hearing

Nancy McKinnon's faint hope hearing is taking place at the Calgary courthouse this week. The 52 year old has asked jurors to allow her to apply for parole before 2028. McKinnon is serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of her estranged husband in 2003. (Meghan Grant/CBC - image credit)

When Nancy McKinnon murdered her estranged husband in 2003, she says she was a "horrible person" but the 52-year-old mother of three testified at her faint hope hearing Tuesday that she's changed in prison and is now "proud" of the woman she's become.

In 2004, McKinnon and her then-boyfriend Joey Bruso were convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Nick Maradyn. The pair were handed life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

McKinnon's faint hope hearing began Tuesday as she looks to a jury to allow her to apply for parole before that 25-year eligibility period.

McKinnon was 33 years old at the time of the killing. She has spent the last 19 years and seven months in prison.

Faint hope legislation abolished

As it stands, McKinnon is eligible for day parole in June 2025 and full parole in June 2028.

These types of applications were abolished by parliament back in 2011 but those convicted before the legislation change can still apply after serving at least 15 years.

It is likely McKinnon is one of the last Calgarians who will go before a jury for such an application.

After delivering an opening statement, defence lawyer James McLeod called McKinnon as his first witness.

'I'm guilty'

McKinnon says it took a decade but she has come to accept responsibility for her role in Maradyn's death.

"I'm guilty," she told jurors. "I got the ball rolling and it's all my fault."

In 2003, McKinnon and Maradyn were in the middle of a divorce.

In her testimony Tuesday, McKinnon said Maradyn was abusive and had, in the months leading to his death, attacked her oldest son.

McKinnon dated several men in 2003.

Before she met Bruso, McKinnon expressed to other boyfriends her desire to have Maradyn killed, telling them he was violent and harassed her. One man testified at her trial that she offered to give him some of the insurance payout if he killed Maradyn.

McKinnon tried to frame others

Bruso and McKinnon had only been together a few weeks when they hatched their plan.

On June 14, 2003, McKinnon and Bruso lured Maradyn to an isolated location on Highway 2A near Crossfield. When he arrived, Bruso shot him with a recently purchased high-powered hunting rifle.

Almost immediately, McKinnon began trying to collect on Maradyn's life and mortgage insurance.

Two weeks later, she and Bruso were arrested for murder.

While awaiting trial, McKinnon — who was being held at the Calgary Remand Centre — wrote letters to friends and family, trying to get them to help her fabricate evidence and frame others for the murder.

'Working on myself'

McKinnon described her life around the time of the killing as "chaotic."

"Looking back, I was a horrible person," said McKinnon. "I used people, I manipulated them."

"I've been working on myself to be a better person."

According to an agreed statement of facts, McKinnon has had an "excellent work history" during her time in prison. She also testified she has worked with psychologists to come to terms with who she was and who she wants to be.

McKinnon says she is only in contact with one of her sons but says she'll "never stop hoping" to reconnect with the other two.

Prosecutor Shane Parker began his cross examination of McKinnon Tuesday afternoon and will continue to question her on Wednesday.