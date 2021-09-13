I'm Gonna Need Several Business Days to Recover From Normani's Sultry VMAs Performance

Things @Normani served us during her #VMA performance of "Wild Side":

⚪ Visuals

⚪ Vocals

⚪ Choreo feat. @TEYANATAYLOR

🔘 ALL OF THE ABOVE pic.twitter.com/zRu3w9KAMM - Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2021

A friendly heads up to my manager: I may need to use a few vacation days this week to fully recover from Normani's VMAs performance, because whew, she freakin' crushed it. After walking the red carpet in a white ab-baring outfit, the singer slipped into a head-to-toe silver getup and took the stage to perform her hit single "Wild Side" for the first time on television. Of course, seeing as Normani's an expert dancer, the performance featured some crisp choreography that was perfectly in sync with a swath of backup dancers. And just when we thought she was through, out came Teyana Taylor for a sultry grand finale that paid tribute to one of Janet Jackson's most memorable moves on tour. Relive Normani's iconic VMAs performance in full above, and be sure to watch till the very end for Teyana's mic-drop-worthy cameo.